The Texas Tech and Texas Rivalry has been Renewed

College softball has renewed the rivalry between Texas Tech and Texas as they play one another for the second consecutive season in the Women's College World Series.

WCWS Schedule



All games are on ESPN



• Game 1: Wednesday, June 3, at 7:00 PM CT



• Game 2: Thursday, June 4, at 7:00 PM CT



• Game 3 (if necessary): Friday, June 5, at 7:00 PM CT

TEXAS TECH. TEXAS. ROUND 2 🔥



THE WCWS FINALS IS SET 🏆 pic.twitter.com/XUsizCxllG — ESPN (@espn) June 2, 2026

Even though these two schools in the state of Texas are once again playing each other in the WCWS, the Red Raiders and Longhorns rivalry has been heating up lately due to Texas Tech wanting to play Texas in football in week one of this upcoming season.

REMATCH: Texas Tech softball will face Texas for the national championship for the second year in a row.



Both UT and TT won two games today. Just wild.



Oh, and it comes a few days after Joey McGuire challenged Texas to a football game. The drama!!! — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) June 2, 2026

The Red Raiders' Lauren Allred explained it well when describing the Texas Tech and Texas rivalry and how sports are just different in Texas in comparison to most other states.

"Sports are different in Texas."



Whether they are from here or not, Texas Tech players are excited be a part of another chapter of the Tech vs. Texas rivalry. It doesn't hurt they know they'll have Lauren Allred's biggest fan @JoeyMcGuireTTU behind them. pic.twitter.com/GYgCnA1cx3 — Shelby Hilliard (@ShelbyCHilliard) June 2, 2026

The Texas High School Coaches Association validates the point that the state of Texas provides many Division One athletes and that a significant portion of them choose to play college softball in Texas.

Congratulations to the Texas Longhorns and Texas Tech Red Raiders for making it to the 2026 NCAA Softball Championship!🥎



Between both teams, there are 24 former Texas HS student-athletes competing — just another example of what makes athletics in Texas so special. Good luck to… pic.twitter.com/tjCgp0ZFoi — THSCA (@THSCAcoaches) June 3, 2026

What also fuels this rivalry is that Texas Tech teams, such as their softball and football teams, are significantly built around bringing in transfers, while the Texas Longhorns "build" their teams without adding a ton of transfers. However, this is not true when you look at the overall number of student-athletes on each of the teams.

Seen a TON of misinformation regarding transfers for Texas and Texas Tech softball. The numbers floating around are incorrect for both teams. So this should help provide some accurate information and also some context to the discussion.



Texas Tech has eight new transfers on… — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) June 3, 2026

Very recently, to add some more fuel to the rivalry, a student-athlete transferred from one school to the other, like Linkin Garcia transferring from Texas Tech to Texas.

BREAKING: Texas Tech transfer INF Linkin Garcia has signed with Texas, @PeteNakos reports🤘https://t.co/8hxBep34nA pic.twitter.com/A55tBI01Er — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) June 3, 2026

News outlets that cover college athletics are writing extensively about how the Texas Tech softball team has become such a dominant program in college softball.

Texas Tech’s transfer-fueled softball powerhouse is back in the Women’s College World Series.



But the Red Raiders’ postseason run hasn’t come without controversy, with multiple transfers making headlines while facing their old teams. — Front Office Sports (@FOS) June 1, 2026

Other media outlets are stereotyping Texas Tech as villains, a role they have embraced, but Red Raiders' head coach Gerru Glasco sees them more as Cinderellas.

While the rest of the country might see Texas Tech as the villains, Gerry Glasco sees himself as Cinderella.



How @TexasTechSB is tuning out social media and focusing on what matters.



🎥: @SoftbalAmerica pic.twitter.com/fStCMtOMBk — Sydney Supple (@Sydney_Supple) June 2, 2026

Some media personalities acknowledges how the Red Raiders can be seen as villains, but explain that their story of making it back to the WCWS is awesome.

If you're unfamiliar, Texas Tech lost in the WCWS final last year, then added a bunch of All-Americans in the portal and upset a lot of teams with their spending.



They embraced the villain role and it's made for an awesome story. Now, the rematch. https://t.co/b0mDYhL0ql — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) June 2, 2026

Some media personalities are promoting this WCWS as possibly one of the best series between two Goliaths in years.

This series is MASSIVE for Texas Tech and Texas..



We've got two GOLIATHS battling in this series#PMSLive https://t.co/YshkyVjDha pic.twitter.com/FT1EofvVlI — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) June 2, 2026

ESPN for example, has written about all of the plot twists leading up to this matchup.

All the plot twists of the last three weeks of college softball just brought us all the way back to Texas vs. Texas Tech 🔥



Here's everything you need to know ahead of the WCWS finals 🥎 https://t.co/ZakwTYvbRS — ESPN (@espn) June 3, 2026

The Red Raiders play game one against the Longhorns with both teams looking to win the first of a possible three-game series.

This series should be a great one, as some have labeled Texas Tech softball the most entertaining sports team in the country.

Texas Tech softball is the most entertaining sports team in the country — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) June 2, 2026

Others, like the personal stories of the players in this series, such as Longhorns player Hannah Wells, who eats ladybugs for good luck.

Texas softball player Hannah Wells eats ladybugs for good luck whenever she sees them pic.twitter.com/EuZkCBl9UI — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) June 1, 2026

Some media members are even linking the WCWS to a potential week one college football matchup between the two schools.

Texas Tech vs Texas for the WCWS title pic.twitter.com/FaBpDBCmra — Josh Pate (@JoshPateCFB) June 2, 2026

To further go into detail, Texas Tech has explained in detail how the Red Raiders and the Longhorns could play one another in week one of the upcoming college football season.

NEW: Texas Tech's Joey McGuire said he's called Abilene Christian and Texas State in efforts to schedule Texas after Steve Sarkisian's recent comments🔥



"We would love to play the University of Texas in Week one."



(h/t @Joseph_Duarte)https://t.co/UFUTOAwmt0 https://t.co/yXumKFVXqo pic.twitter.com/eJfXdyMSy3 — On3 (@On3) May 28, 2026

Regardless of what you think of these two schools and their athletic departments, it is safe to say that the Texas Tech and Texas rivalry is back on track.

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