The Texas Tech and Texas Rivalry has been Renewed
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College softball has renewed the rivalry between Texas Tech and Texas as they play one another for the second consecutive season in the Women's College World Series.
WCWS Schedule
All games are on ESPN
• Game 1: Wednesday, June 3, at 7:00 PM CT
• Game 2: Thursday, June 4, at 7:00 PM CT
• Game 3 (if necessary): Friday, June 5, at 7:00 PM CT
Even though these two schools in the state of Texas are once again playing each other in the WCWS, the Red Raiders and Longhorns rivalry has been heating up lately due to Texas Tech wanting to play Texas in football in week one of this upcoming season.
The Red Raiders' Lauren Allred explained it well when describing the Texas Tech and Texas rivalry and how sports are just different in Texas in comparison to most other states.
The Texas High School Coaches Association validates the point that the state of Texas provides many Division One athletes and that a significant portion of them choose to play college softball in Texas.
What also fuels this rivalry is that Texas Tech teams, such as their softball and football teams, are significantly built around bringing in transfers, while the Texas Longhorns "build" their teams without adding a ton of transfers. However, this is not true when you look at the overall number of student-athletes on each of the teams.
Very recently, to add some more fuel to the rivalry, a student-athlete transferred from one school to the other, like Linkin Garcia transferring from Texas Tech to Texas.
News outlets that cover college athletics are writing extensively about how the Texas Tech softball team has become such a dominant program in college softball.
Other media outlets are stereotyping Texas Tech as villains, a role they have embraced, but Red Raiders' head coach Gerru Glasco sees them more as Cinderellas.
Some media personalities acknowledges how the Red Raiders can be seen as villains, but explain that their story of making it back to the WCWS is awesome.
Some media personalities are promoting this WCWS as possibly one of the best series between two Goliaths in years.
ESPN for example, has written about all of the plot twists leading up to this matchup.
The Red Raiders play game one against the Longhorns with both teams looking to win the first of a possible three-game series.
This series should be a great one, as some have labeled Texas Tech softball the most entertaining sports team in the country.
Others, like the personal stories of the players in this series, such as Longhorns player Hannah Wells, who eats ladybugs for good luck.
Some media members are even linking the WCWS to a potential week one college football matchup between the two schools.
To further go into detail, Texas Tech has explained in detail how the Red Raiders and the Longhorns could play one another in week one of the upcoming college football season.
Regardless of what you think of these two schools and their athletic departments, it is safe to say that the Texas Tech and Texas rivalry is back on track.
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Ryan Kay is a journalist who graduated from Michigan State in 2003 and is passionate about covering college sports and enjoys writing features and articles covering various collegiate teams. He has worked as an editor at Go Joe Bruin and has been a contributor for Longhorns Wire and Busting Brackets. He is a contributor for Texas Tech On SI.