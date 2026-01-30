Bailey Maupin’s Efficient Night Not Enough as Texas Tech Stumbles vs Iowa State

Wednesday night inside United Supermarkets Arena proved to be a frustrating one for the Texas Tech Lady Raiders. They dropped an 84–70 decision to the Iowa State Cyclones. Although the final margin landed at 14 points, the game itself was a missed opportunity. However, one standout performance deserved a better ending. In the middle of it all was Bailey Maupin, whose efficient scoring night kept Texas Tech competitive longer than the scoreboard might suggest.

Bailey Maupin Shines with Elite Efficiency for the Texas Tech

From the opening quarter, they outscored Texas Tech 40–14 inside. The pressure inside also influenced Texas Tech’s offensive approach. Forced away from the rim, the Lady Raiders leaned more heavily on perimeter shooting. The gap widened beyond the arc, where the Cyclones connected on 47 percent of their three-point attempts compared to Texas Tech’s 38 percent.

Amid the struggle to establish rhythm, Bailey Maupin delivered one of the most efficient performances of her season.

Moving up in the record books! Bailey surpasses Sheryl Swoopes to rank 5th all-time in career scoring!🤩 pic.twitter.com/eKxDorJSgb — Lady Raider Basketball (@LadyRaiderWBB) January 29, 2026

The junior guard scored 16 points while taking only eight shots. She finished 4-of-8 from the field. She was equally steady from long range, knocking down 2 of 4 three-pointers. The athlete remained aggressive enough to draw contact, going 6-of-10 from the free-throw line.

Maupin also contributed five rebounds and an assist, doing her damage across multiple areas of the floor. Perhaps most impressive was the efficiency of her night within a limited time. Logging just 27 minutes, she managed to produce consistent offense while the team around her searched for answers.

As strong as Maupin’s performance was, the game ultimately turned on discipline and foul management. Texas Tech was whistled for 26 fouls on the night, compared to 19 for Iowa State. Those extra trips to the line and constant stoppages disrupted any chance of sustained momentum.

The most costly moment came when Maupin fouled out. Losing one of the team’s most reliable scorers late in the game removed a critical offensive option at a time when Texas Tech needed quick answers. Her absence was immediately felt, as Iowa State was able to stretch the lead and close the game without facing her steady presence on the floor.

A Proven Leader with a Winning Pedigree

The frustration surrounding Maupin’s foul trouble is magnified by her importance to the program. She was named Big 12 Player of the Week on January 12, 2026, and followed that with USBWA National Player of the Week honors on January 13, 2026. Earlier this season, she surpassed the 1,000-career-point mark on January 1.

Last season, Maupin started all 37 games, leading Texas Tech in both points and assists. She also proved herself on the postseason stage, averaging 17.7 points per game during the WBIT. Before arriving in Lubbock, she built a championship resume at Gruver High School. She led her team to two Texas 2A state titles and earned Miss Texas Basketball honors.

Bailey Maupin’s performance against Iowa State showed exactly why she remains the Lady Raiders’ offensive anchor. Texas Tech will need to defend the paint with more discipline and reduce foul trouble if it hopes to compete consistently in the Big 12.

