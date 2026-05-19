It is a Busy Week for Texas Tech Athletic Teams and More

It is postseason time for the Red Raiders, and the upcoming week features high-stakes championship runs across multiple sports. Here is what is coming up for Texas Tech athletics.

The softball team has NCAA Super Regionals after they defeated Ole Miss 14-2 to claim the Regional Final title. They improved their overall record to 55-6 and are heading to Gainesville for a best-of-three NCAA Super Regional matchup against No. 6 Florida.



Game 1: Friday, May 22 at 10:00 a.m. CT



Game 2: Saturday, May 23 at 11:30 a.m. CT



Game 3 (if necessary): Sunday, May 24 (Time TBD)

The baseball team is getting ready for the Big 12 Tournament, following a regular-season finale split against No. 25 Cincinnati that gave head coach Tim Tadlock his 500th win. He leads the Red Raiders into the postseason as they open up the Big 12 Tournament against the No. 9 seed BYU Cougars on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. CT in Surprise, Arizona. Further games this week will depend on the tournament if they defeat BYU in the opening round of the conference tournament.

The men's and women's golf team, they are competing in the NCAA Championships & Regionals. Both golf programs are deep in postseason play this week. The men's golf team, are the No. 7-ranked team, is currently competing in the NCAA Corvallis Regional in Oregon, which runs through Wednesday, May 20, as they look to secure a spot in the national finals. The women's golf team has advanced past its regionals and is traveling to the NCAA Championships, with play beginning on Friday, May 22.

New season pic.twitter.com/a5poZX55Tu — Texas Tech Baseball (@TTU_Baseball) May 19, 2026

Teams Competing: Texas Tech Red Raiders (27-27) vs. BYU Cougars (27-27)



Day of Game: Tuesday, May 19, 2026



Time of the Game: 6:30 p.m. (CT)/4:30 p.m. (MST) TOURNAMENT: Big 12 Tournament Opening Round



Location of Tournament: Surprise Stadium, Surprise, Arizona



Starting Pitching Matchup: RHP Jonny Lowe (4-1, 4.67 ERA) vs. Blade Paragus (0-0, 3.00 ERA)

Our schedule is set! https://t.co/q7r349CNpE — Texas Tech Softball (@TexasTechSB) May 18, 2026

Teams Competing: Florida Gators (51-10) vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders (55-6)



Day of Game: Friday, May 22, 2026



Time of the Game: 11:00 a.m. (EST)/9:00 a.m. (MST) NCAA Tournament



Location of Super Regional Game: Gainesville, Florida

Opening round scenes from Corvallis 📸



The regional continues Tuesday with the second round starting with the first Red Raider tee time at 10:55 a.m. CT before concluding Wednesday with the final 18 holes. pic.twitter.com/BoPgviRoTL — Texas Tech Men’s Golf (@TexasTechMGolf) May 19, 2026

Teams Competing: All Division I track and field programs located in the western half of the United States are eligible to qualify athletes for this preliminary meet



Days of the Meet: May 27-30



Times of the Races: 5 pm to 9:10 pm



Location of Super Regional Game: The NCAA West first round will be located in Fayetteville, Arkansas

Texas Tech Tops 2026 Big 12 Track and Field Championships, Titled Indoor and Outdoor Champions@TexasTechTF 🤝 @NCAATrackField



📰: https://t.co/ZmnHB39llu pic.twitter.com/GjVKuMkwQ6 — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) May 17, 2026

The Texas Tech men's and women's track teams have excelled this season, winning both the indoor and outdoor Big 12 championships. The men’s and women’s programs under legendary head coach Wes Kittley won indoor and outdoor conference titles this season, a strong foundation for the NCAA Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

The men are #13 in the country as the championship stretch begins. They are not the heavy favorites to win the team national championship trophy against powerhouse programs like Florida or Arkansas, but they have elite top-tier talent that could win individual national titles and earn a top-10 team finish.

The women’s team has proven itself to be one of the top track and field programs in the country this season, edging out a nail-biter over BYU to win the Big 12 crown. The Red Raider women enter the NCAA postseason as the No. 8 team in the country. With world-class point-scorers in multiple field and sprint events, they have a strong chance of finishing in the Top 5 nationally, and if their superstars peak at the right time, a podium push for the national title is possible.

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