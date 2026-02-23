In basketball, efficiency usually tells the story. And on Saturday night, the No. 20 Texas Tech Lady Raiders basketball team put together what looked like a winning formula on paper. They shot a scorching 57.8% from the field, going 26-for-45. From three-point range, they were even sharper, drilling 7-of-13 for 53.8%. They added 14 assists, nine steals, and 10 blocks. They forced 19 turnovers.

Texas Tech Lady Raiders Shooting Clinic That Didn’t Translate to a Win

By almost every statistical measure, Texas Tech controlled the box score. But the scoreboard told a different story.

Final at Colorado. pic.twitter.com/oiY3gBXZS8 — Lady Raider Basketball (@LadyRaiderWBB) February 22, 2026

Inside the always-challenging CU Events Center, the Lady Raiders fell 75-68 to the Colorado Buffaloes women's basketball. The loss drops Tech to 24-5 overall and continues a curious trend. All five of their defeats this season have come against unranked opponents.

If there was one player who left absolutely everything on the floor for Texas Tech, it was junior Jalynn Bristow. She delivered a two-way masterpiece. The athlete finished with a team-high 18 points on 5-of-6 shooting, an eye-popping 83.3% from the field. She went 4-of-5 from three-point range, good for 80.0%, and was perfect from the free-throw line at 4-for-4.

Bristow made all seven of her first-quarter attempts and piled up 11 points and four blocks in the opening frame alone. By the final buzzer, she had recorded a career-high four three-pointers and three assists. She also posted a team-best five blocks and three steals while maintaining perfect efficiency at the line.

Snudda Collins finished with 13 points on 4-of-7 shooting, marking her 25th double-figure game of the season. She added three assists, three rebounds, and a block. But her night took a difficult turn late in the game. It was when she fouled Colorado senior forward Anaelle Dutat while contesting a pivotal fast-break opportunity.

Bailey Maupin continued her steady season, scoring 12 points on 5-of-11 shooting. She contributed two steals and two assists, securing her team-leading 26th double-digit scoring game of the year.

Meanwhile, Gemma Nunez reached a major milestone, recording her 500th career assist. She finished with a team-high five assists. However, her night ended on a bittersweet note. It was when she lost control of the ball with 33 seconds remaining. And she did it while searching for a game-tying three-point opportunity.

Jada Malone and Sarengbe Sanogo each chipped in eight points. And Denae Fritz, on the other side, added a season-high three blocks to round out a well-balanced effort.

Early Control and a Third Quarter Push

Texas Tech started strong, opening the game with a 14-8 run in the first five minutes. That six-point advantage held as the largest lead for either team until the 2:07 mark of the third quarter. Midway through the third, Tech ignited a nine-point run to reclaim the lead and shift momentum back in its favor.

The Lady Raiders carried a slim one-point edge into the final six minutes of regulation. The final quarter quickly turned into a chess match filled with momentum swings. Colorado opened the fourth on an 8-2 run, tying the game at the 6:43 mark.

At 6:17, with Texas Tech leading by one, Bristow was fouled and calmly knocked down both free throws. But after the initial call, she was assessed a technical foul for clapping and taunting. Colorado converted both technical free throws, tying the game at 63-63.

From there, tension filled every possession. With 33 seconds remaining, Nunez lost control of the ball while looking for an open three-point opportunity. Dutat recovered it and attacked the rim. Collins fouled her, and Dutat converted both free throws.

Colorado added two more free throws with 14.1 seconds left. Texas Tech’s final three-point attempt missed, sealing the 75-68 outcome. Colorado improved to 20-8 overall and 11-5 in Big 12 play with the victory.

The win marked Colorado’s second victory over a ranked opponent this season. The team even pulled the Buffaloes into a tie with Texas Tech in the conference standings. Despite the loss, Texas Tech’s identity remains quite clear.

The Lady Raiders shot 57.8% from the field and 53.8% from beyond the arc. They blocked 10 shots and forced 19 turnovers. Texas Tech now travels to Lawrence to face the Kansas Jayhawks women's basketball team on Wednesday, Feb. 25, at 6:30 p.m. They will then return home to Lubbock for a regular-season finale against the Arizona State Sun Devils women's basketball team on March 1.

