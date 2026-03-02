LUBBOCK, Texas — The atmosphere inside the United Supermarkets Arena on Sunday was electric. To describe that precisely, it can be said that it was a mix of celebration and focus.

It was because the No. 20 Texas Tech Lady Raiders took the floor for their final home game of the regular season. Honoring their seniors, the Lady Raiders emerged with a hard-fought 58-51 victory over the Arizona State Sun Devils.

Well, it is a win that not only marked a Senior Day triumph but also cemented the program’s standout season.

Texas Tech Lady Raiders Leading the Charge

With the victory, Texas Tech improved to 25-6 overall and 12-6 in Big 12 play, tying with Oklahoma State for fourth in the conference standings. The numbers represent the program’s highest Big 12 finish since the 2012-13 season.

The 25 wins are the most since 2003-04, and the 12 conference victories are the highest since 2004-05. Although Senior Day spotlighted the graduating players, it was junior Jalynn Bristow who led all scorers.

She did it with 18 points, shooting an efficient 6-of-8 from the field and 2-of-3 from three-point range. Bristow added four rebounds and a block. She even marked her 16th double-figure scoring game of the season and proved herself a critical playmaker for the Lady Raiders.

The seniors, Jada Malone, Denae Fritz, and Adlee Blacklock, were nothing short of inspirational in their final home appearance.

Malone poured in 11 points on 80% shooting, securing her ninth double-digit game of the season. Fritz contributed 10 points on 60% shooting. It includes two crucial threes, along with five rebounds, an assist, a steal, and a block.

Blacklock sparked the team off the bench, tallying six points and five rebounds during a pivotal stretch in the third quarter. Gemma Nunez provided the glue for the team, leading Texas Tech with four assists and eight rebounds while facilitating offense and cleaning the glass.

Rutgers Preparing for One After The Other

Texas Tech opened strong, with Bristow knocking down a three-pointer on the first possession. She scored 12 of the Lady Raiders’ first 14 points, helping Texas Tech take a 14-10 lead after one quarter. The second quarter saw back-and-forth action, with Nunez hitting a driving layup to extend the lead. It was only for Arizona State to respond and take a narrow two-point advantage into halftime.

The third quarter proved decisive. Bristow tied the game early, and after a brief Sun Devil surge to a five-point lead, Texas Tech answered with a 12-0 run. Malone ignited the sequence, and Blacklock’s six straight points punctuated the stretch. That gave the Lady Raiders a 47-36 lead entering the fourth.

Arizona State opened the final frame with a 6-0 run, but Fritz’s second three-pointer of the afternoon halted the momentum. Texas Tech relied on quick transition play and near-perfect free-throw shooting to preserve the lead and secure the 58-51 victory.

The Lady Raiders forced 17 turnovers and limited Arizona State to just 23.5% from three-point range. Offensively, they shot 42.9% from the field and converted an impressive 88.9% of free throws. They blended aggressive defense with high-percentage scoring.

The statistics underscored the Lady Raiders’ dominance. With 42.9% shooting from the field, 88.9% from the line, and 17 forced turnovers combined with tough perimeter defense, Texas Tech controlled the pace when it mattered most.

With the regular season behind them, the Lady Raiders now set their sights on postseason play. Texas Tech earned the 5-seed in the Big 12 Tournament at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, scheduled from March 4 to 8. The Lady Raiders will enjoy a first-round bye and are slated to face the winner of Cincinnati vs. Kansas State on March 5.

