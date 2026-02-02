Texas Tech Women’s Basketball Earns Ranked Big 12 Win Over TCU

Sunday afternoon inside United Supermarkets Arena felt like a defining moment for Texas Tech women’s basketball. In a tightly contested clash between ranked Big 12 contenders, No. 21 Texas Tech rose to the occasion.

The Lady Raiders edged No. 12 TCU 62–60 in a game that delivered a signature finish. With the win, the Lady Raiders not only protected home court but also handed the Horned Frogs their first conference loss since Jan. 3.

Texas Tech's Snudda Collins Takes Over When It Matters Most

At the center of it all was senior Snudda Collins. Her second-half takeover powered one of the most meaningful victories of Texas Tech’s season.

The first half was a grind for the Lady Raiders. Texas Tech shot just 24.2 percent from the field and headed into halftime trailing 24–22. What followed after the break, however, was a masterclass from Collins.

The senior guard poured in 23 of her career-high-tying 28 points in the second half, flipping the momentum with confidence and control. Collins finished the afternoon shooting 9-for-20 from the field and 3-for-6 from three-point range. Her defining moment came with 32 seconds left. It was when she drilled a go-ahead three-pointer that sent the Lubbock crowd into a frenzy and gave the Lady Raiders the lead for good.

The Brookhaven, Mississippi, native now leads the team with four games of 20 or more points this season. And is tied for the team lead with 21 double-digit scoring performances.

This victory carried weight far beyond the final score. It marked Texas Tech’s second win over a top-15 opponent this season, following its December triumph against then-No. 15 Baylor. The Lady Raiders also reached eight Big 12 wins for the first time since the 2012–13 season.

Sunday’s result also pushed Texas Tech past last season’s overall win total. They secured the team’s first February victory since Feb. 5, 2023. They even snapped a two-game home losing streak that included a recent loss to Iowa State.

A Win That Reshapes the Season Narrative

While Collins handled the scoring spotlight, Texas Tech built its advantage through physicality and effort. The Lady Raiders controlled the boards, outrebounding TCU 46–34 for a plus-12 margin. That dominance included 15 offensive rebounds. This repeatedly extended possessions and created crucial second-chance points.

Jada Malone led the rebounding charge with nine boards, six of them on the offensive end. The Lady Raiders also maintained a familiar rhythm from the perimeter. This marked the fourth straight game in which Texas Tech made exactly nine three-pointers and the fifth time in the last six games reaching that number.

Sidney Love contributed 10 points on 50 percent shooting. On the other hand, Jalynn Bristow delivered a key fourth-quarter block that sparked a momentum-shifting sequence on both ends of the floor.

The final minute delivered the tension expected from two ranked teams. After TCU knocked down a corner three with 57 seconds remaining to tighten the score, Collins answered immediately with her final three-pointer of the day.

Now riding the momentum of a marquee Big 12 win, Texas Tech will turn its attention to the road. The Lady Raiders travel to Houston to face the Cougars on Friday, Feb. 7, with tip-off scheduled for 5 p.m.

