Malachi Snow Collects Big 12 Athlete of the Week Honor for Texas Tech

Momentum continues to build for Texas Tech track and field, and Malachi Snow is right at the center of it. As the indoor season gains speed and attention shifts toward Fayetteville, Arkansas, the Red Raiders arrive with national buzz and individual accolades to match. Junior hurdler Malachi Snow was named the Big 12 Conference Men’s Indoor Track Athlete of the Week, adding another highlight to an already impressive start for the program.

Texas Tech's Malachi Snow Showcases a Dominant Start at the Stan Scott Invite

Earlier this week, the first USTFCCCA indoor rankings of the season placed Texas Tech firmly among the nation’s elite. They did it with the men ranked No. 4 and the women coming in at No. 6. Snow’s recognition reflects this. Snow earned the Big 12 honor following a standout performance at the Stan Scott Invite. That's where he opened his 2026 season in commanding fashion.

Malachi Snow is your @Big12Conference Athlete of the Week 😤 pic.twitter.com/encs1LhzgS — Texas Tech Track & Field (@TexasTechTF) January 28, 2026

Competing in the 60-meter hurdles, Snow showed sharpness and control from the opening round. He posted a 7.58 in the preliminaries before lowering his time to 7.55 in the finals to secure the event title.

When adjusted for altitude by the NCAA and TFRRS, Snow’s final time converts to a 7.57, which officially ranks No. 3 in the nation. His performance also carries global weight, as World Athletics currently lists him No. 9 in the world. The recognition marks the second Big 12 weekly award of Snow’s career and his first since last February.

Snow is the third Texas Tech athlete to earn a Big 12 weekly award in the last two weeks. She joined high jumper Temitope Adeshina and triple jumper Jonathan Seremes. Both Adeshina and Seremes currently hold national-leading marks in their respective events.

While Baylor’s Molly Haywood was named the Women’s Field Athlete of the Week, the men’s spotlight belonged squarely to Snow.

Razorback Invite Looms as a National Measuring Stick

The focus now shifts to the Razorback Invite at the Randal Tyson Track Center, a venue that will also host the 2026 NCAA Indoor Championships. Widely labeled a "mini national championship", the meet will feature six of the nation’s top-10 women’s teams and three top-10 men’s teams.

For Snow, the weekend offers a chance to build on his early success. He is expected to double in the 60-meter hurdles and the 60-meter sprint alongside teammate Antoine Andrews. He currently owns the top hurdles time in the country.

Several compelling narratives surround the Red Raiders heading into the weekend. Ruta Lasmane, the 2024 NCAA indoor triple jump champion. She is set to compete again as she continues her return from a ruptured Achilles, joined by national runner-up Tamiah Washington.

Freshman Stephen Mutai is scheduled to make his first career indoor appearance in the 800 meters, bringing an outdoor personal best of 1:46.95. Meanwhile, both relay squads will aim to improve on strong early-season marks, with the women coming off a school-record 3:31.83 in the 4x400.

With Malachi Snow leading the charge and momentum firmly on their side, the Red Raiders are intent on proving that their early national rankings are no fluke and that they belong among the sport’s elite.

More From Texas Tech On SI