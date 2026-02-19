No. 20 Texas Tech Women’s Basketball Cruises Past No. 15 Baylor

What's up with the Lady Raiders is what their fans are curious about. It is because in a performance that sent shockwaves through the Big 12, the No. 20 Texas Tech Lady Raiders authored a masterclass on Wednesday night. The team not just gave a great performance but also crushed the No. 15 Baylor Bears 87-56.

The victory inside the United Supermarkets Arena looked like more than just a ranked win. Because it marked the first regular-season sweep of Baylor since 2004.

A Statement Win Was Delivered By the Texas Tech Lady Raiders

With this win, Texas Tech improves to 24-4 overall and 11-4 in Big 12 play, while remaining a perfect 3-0 in ranked matchups this season. This 31-point drubbing was a far cry from the gritty 61-60 nail-biter in Waco back on December 21.

With that, they just proved that when the Lady Raiders are clicking, they are arguably the most dangerous team in the country. It was also a vital bounce-back performance for Krista Gerlich’s squad following a 75-65 road loss at Oklahoma State just days prior.

Before the offense exploded, Texas Tech established its identity on the defensive end. The Lady Raiders held a potent Baylor offense to just 56 points, tying for the third-lowest scoring output allowed by Tech all season.

The defensive scheme was suffocating. No Baylor player scored more than 13 points. The turning point came in the second quarter, when the Bears were limited to a mere 13 points. Four of those points came in the final 69 seconds of the half. By the time both teams headed to the locker room, Baylor looked shell-shocked by a 48-28 deficit.

While the defense locked things down, the offense put on a display of efficiency rarely seen in top-25 matchups. The decisive second quarter was nothing short of spectacular. Texas Tech shot an incredible 11-for-14 from the field, good for 78.5 percent, and 4-for-5 from three-point range, an eye-popping 80 percent.

The Lady Raiders opened the period on a lightning-fast 8-2 burst in the first 126 seconds, forcing an early Baylor timeout. The crowd roared as Bailey Maupin drilled a transition three that extended the lead to 30-17. The momentum was undeniable.

By halftime, Tech had built a commanding 20-point cushion, shooting 75 percent or better from both the field and beyond the arc during those ten minutes. The offensive fireworks were fueled by the superstar duo of Snudda Collins and Bailey Maupin, who combined for 45 points.

Snudda Collins finished with a game-high 23 points. She was the primary engine in the first half, scoring 15 points before the break. Her signature fadeaway jumper at the halftime buzzer sent the arena into a frenzy and served as the exclamation point on a dominant first half.

Bailey Maupin poured in 22 points, including 11 during the explosive second-quarter surge. Maupin was lethal from deep, shooting 4 of 7 from three-point range and over 50 percent from both the field and three overall.

The Team's Early Momentum That Made Lineup Stability

From the opening tip, Texas Tech made its intentions clear. The Lady Raiders rolled out their reliable starting five of Nunez, Maupin, Fritz, Bristow, and Sanogo. Baylor countered with Scott, Van Gytenbeek, Johnson, Littlepage-Buggs, and Fontleroy.

Tech wasted no time. The Lady Raiders jumped out to a 9-2 lead by the 6:32 mark of the first quarter. Senior guard Gemma Nunez was aggressive early, tallying five points at the first break and finishing the opening quarter with seven.

Texas Tech built a 22-15 lead after one quarter and never looked back. The only moment of uncertainty came early in the third quarter. Baylor emerged from halftime with a 7-2 scoring run, briefly threatening to make things interesting.

Out of the huddle, the Lady Raiders regained control and closed the third quarter on a 17-9 run. They maintained that intensity into the fourth, outscoring the Bears 20-12 in the final period. What had once been a competitive matchup turned into a 31-point statement.

Gemma Nunez and Sarengbe Sanogo both reached double figures with 10 points apiece, adding to the team-wide effort. It was not just a win powered by stars. It was a complete performance from top to bottom.

Now sitting at 24-4 overall and undefeated in ranked matchups this season, Texas Tech’s resume continues to strengthen at exactly the right time. The Lady Raiders will head out for two consecutive road games before returning to Lubbock to close the regular season at home against Arizona State on March 1.

More From Texas Tech On SI