Texas Tech Women’s Basketball Beats Kansas at United Supermarkets Arena

The energy inside the United Supermarkets Arena was electric on Tuesday night. Just to add more to the situation, the significance of the evening extended far beyond a single conference victory. As the final buzzer sounded on a hard-fought 70-65 win for No. 16 Texas Tech over Kansas. With that, the Lady Raiders didn’t just improve their standing in the Big 12 women’s basketball race. They secured a historic milestone for their leader.

Texas Tech's Bailey Maupin's Fourth-Quarter Takeover of the Game

Head Coach Krista Gerlich earned her 100th win at the helm of the program as Texas Tech improved to 23-3 overall and 10-3 in Big 12 play.

Meanwhile, Kansas dropped to 15-11 and 5-9 in conference action. For Gerlich, reaching the century mark at her alma mater added an emotional layer to a night defined by grit. While the milestone belonged to Gerlich, the final quarter belonged to senior guard Bailey Maupin.

Maupin posted her second straight 20+ point performance. She finished with 23 points, including 12 in the fourth quarter alone. She went 9-for-10 from the free-throw line and added five rebounds and two steals. The performance marked her team-leading fifth 20+ point game this season and her 23rd double-digit scoring outing.

Kansas reached the bonus with 7:31 remaining in the fourth quarter, earning two free throws on personal fouls. After entering the bonus, the Jayhawks capitalized with nine points from the stripe. That helped them erase Tech’s advantage and tie the game at 59-59 with 1:33 remaining.

From there, the teams alternated baskets in a tense back-and-forth finish. With under a minute to play, Kansas held a 61-60 deficit. Maupin intercepted a pass with 24 seconds left and drew a foul. She calmly knocked down both free throws to give Texas Tech a 65-60 cushion.

Kansas answered quickly with a three-pointer to cut the lead to two. Maupin returned to the line again, making her first and missing her second. With 10 seconds remaining and Tech leading 66-63, Kansas committed two more fouls. Maupin sank two additional free throws to push the lead to five. Each team added two more from the stripe before the game closed at 70-65.

Talking About the Fouls, Free Throws and Late-Game Drama

In the fourth quarter, a total of 21 fouls were called in the final period alone, 11 on Kansas and 10 on Texas Tech. Each team had one player foul out, and at least two others finished with four fouls.

Multiple plays were reviewed throughout the game, including one unsuccessful appeal by Texas Tech that resulted in a lost timeout. Two separate play clock errors in the second half further slowed the pace and heightened the tension inside the arena. The game felt stop-and-start at times, but it never lacked intensity.

Senior Snudda Collins delivered 17 points on 5-for-11 shooting and tied for a team-high two three-pointers. She added two assists, two steals, and a team-leading two blocks, impacting the game on both ends of the floor.

Denae Fritz controlled the glass with a team-high six rebounds, while Sidney Love facilitated the offense with four assists. Love also knocked down a key three-pointer in the second quarter that helped swing momentum.

Jada Malone provided energy off the bench with back-to-back first-quarter buckets and a block. Jalynn Bristow added a late first-quarter layup, and Gemma Nunez chipped in a free throw during the second-quarter surge.

The path to 70-65 was anything but smooth. Sarengbe Sanogo opened the scoring, but Kansas responded by scoring eight of the next nine points to build an 8-3 lead. After Malone’s back-to-back buckets helped Tech briefly close the gap, the Jayhawks answered with a 7-0 run to force a timeout.

Texas Tech opened the period with consecutive threes from Collins and Fritz to tie the score at 17-17. The teams traded baskets late in the period, and Tech carried a 45-40 lead into the fourth.

The Jayhawks later tied the game at 59-59 before the final-minute free-throw sequence secured the Lady Raiders’ victory. Texas Tech never trailed after reclaiming the lead with 6:23 remaining in the second quarter.

The Lady Raiders travel to Stillwater, Oklahoma, to face Oklahoma State on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. Kansas and Texas Tech will meet again in Lawrence on Feb. 25.

