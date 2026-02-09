Daily Dunk: Best College Basketball Bets Today (Predictions for Kansas-Arizona, Oregon-Indiana, and More)

Super Bowl 60 is officially in the rear-view mirror, which means it's time to focus on college basketball. March Madness is just around the corner, so let's get in on tonight's slate of games.

I have a bet on three different games tonight, including a bet on the marquee matchup between the undefeated Arizona Wildcats and the Kansas Jayhawks. Let's dive into them.

Best College Basketball Bets Today

NC State vs. Louisville OVER 161.5 (-110) via FanDuel

Indiana -10.5 (-110) vs. Oregon via Caesars

Kansas +2.5 (-106) vs. Arizona via FanDuel

Betting $100 Every Day for a Year: Day 36



$33: NC State vs. Louisville OVER 161.5 (-110)

$34: Indiana -10.5 (-110) vs. Oregon

$33: Kansas +2.5 (-106)



Yesterday: 3-3 (+$91.75)

YTD: 59-73-1 (-$162.71) pic.twitter.com/d3PeuDoA02 — Iain MacMillan (@IainMacBets) February 9, 2026

NC State vs. Louisville Prediction

NC State and Louisville are two of the best shooting teams in the country, ranking 18th and 37th in effective field goal percentage. They also both rank inside the top 75 in three-point shot rate, which is key for this game, considering neither team defends the perimeter well. The two teams rank 169th and 184th in opponent three-point field goal percentage, which could lead to plenty of made threes.

Finally, both teams also play at a fast pace, ranking 52nd and 88th in adjusted tempo. A fast-paced game with plenty of three balls is a recipe for a high-scoring affair.

Pick: OVER 161.5 (-110)

Oregon vs. Indiana Prediction

In my opinion, Indiana is better than its record, and now the Hoosiers get to host a bad Oregon team. Indiana ranks 38th in effective field goal percentage and 76th in defensive efficiency. The Ducks rank 256th in effective field goal percentage and 242nd in defensive efficiency.

Oregon also ranks 214th in opponent three-point field goal percentage, keeping teams to shooting 34.5% from beyond the arc, which could play a big role against an Indiana team that shoots plenty of three-point shots.

It's also worth noting that Indiana's effective field goal percentage goes up 6.7% when playing on its home court. I'm not afraid to lay the points with the Hoosiers tonight.

Pick: Indiana -10.5 (-110)

Arizona vs. Kansas Prediction

I wouldn't be surprised if Arizona suffers its first loss of the season tonight. This Kansas team is no joke, ranking 56th in effective field goal percentage and 21st in defensive efficiency. Now, they host a Wildcats team whose effective field goal percentage drops by 7% on the road this season.

The most important factor in this game for the Jayhawks is their elite interior defense. The Wildcats have one of the highest two-point shot rates in college basketball, but now they have to face a Kansas team that ranks sixth in opponent two-point field goal percentage, keeping teams to shooting just 44.8% from two-point range. If their interior defense plays well again in this game, the Wildcats are going to have a tough test ahead of them.

Pick: Kansas +2.5 (-106)

With the latest FanDuel promo code new-user offer, you can place a $5 wager and win $200 in bonus bets if your bet wins. Create your new FanDuel account today to lock in this impressive welcome offer from one of the top sportsbooks in the nation.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!