Krista Gerlich Secures 100th Win as No. 16 Texas Tech Beats Kansas

The echoes of celebration filled the United Supermarkets Arena on Tuesday night. However, the cheers weren't just for a single victory. As the clock hit zero on a 70-65 win for No. 16 Texas Tech over the Kansas Jayhawks, a new chapter in Lady Raider history was officially written. Head Coach Krista Gerlich’s 100th win at her alma mater was no longer a goal because now it was the reality.

The Climb of Texas Tech to 100 Wins Under Krista Gerlich

The victory propelled Texas Tech to a dominant 23-3 overall record and 10-3 in Big 12 play. Meanwhile, Kansas moved to 15-11 and 5-9 in the conference. For Gerlich, it's a national championship and a Texas Tech legend from her playing days. This milestone in her sixth season serves as a crowning achievement in a coaching journey defined by loyalty and a relentless rebuilding of a storied program.

Reaching a century of wins in Lubbock was not an overnight success. It was a steady ascent that began when Gerlich was hired in August 2020. Now entering her sixth season in 2025-26, she has restored the Lady Raiders to the national spotlight.

The momentum truly accelerated during the 2024-25 season. That's where she coached the team to 19 wins and a run to the quarterfinals of both the Big 12 Tournament and the WBIT. That year was highlighted by the program’s 1,000th all-time win against Utah. She snapped a 22-year drought of winning multiple conference tournament games.

The postseason saw the Lady Raiders defeat 4-seeded Wyoming and overall No. 1 seed Virginia Tech to advance to the WBIT quarterfinals. They did it alongside a historic first-ever win at Arkansas in Fayetteville. Under her guidance, Bailey Maupin and Jasmine Shavers both surpassed 500 points and earned All-Big 12 Honorable Mention honors.

The 2023-24 season showcased similar fire, with an 11-0 start and a ranked victory over No. 24 Iowa State. Maupin and Shavers averaged 15.4 and 14.1 points per game, respectively, earning multiple postseason recognitions.

In 2022-23, Gerlich led the squad to its first 20-win season and postseason victory since 2011-12, advancing to the third round of the WNIT. That season saw Tech erase multiple double-digit deficits and finish inside the top-15 nationally in free throws made per game at 15.5.

Her earlier seasons laid the foundation. Even in her first season in 2020-21, Gerlich delivered a top-25 win over No. 20 Texas. Across her career, she compiled 289 wins at that point, along with four conference titles, five NCAA Tournament wins, and eight 20-win seasons.

Reconstructing Early Momentum Against Kansas

With that foundation of success established, Tuesday’s win felt symbolic. Kansas opened the fourth quarter with a three-pointer, but Sidney Love responded with a layup.

Bailey Maupin knocked down a midrange shot out of the break, but Kansas tied the game at 59-59 with a free throw. Collins answered with two free throws of her own to retake the lead.

The Lady Raiders responded with a 4-0 run to build a 65-60 lead. Kansas hit a quick three-pointer with 20 seconds left to trim the margin to two, but Texas Tech sealed the game at the line, winning 70-65.

Maupin led the way with 23 points, including 12 in the fourth quarter. Snudda Collins added 17 points on 5-for-11 shooting at .455, tying for a team-high two three-pointers while adding two assists, two steals, and a team-leading two blocks. Denae Fritz secured a team-high six rebounds, and Sidney Love dished out four assists.

The game began with Sarengbe Sanogo scoring the opening layup, but Kansas answered by scoring eight of the next nine points to take an 8-3 lead. After Jada Malone’s back-to-back buckets pulled Tech within one, the Jayhawks responded with a 7-0 run to force a timeout.

The second quarter marked the turning point. Collins and Fritz knocked down consecutive threes to tie the game at 17-17. Maupin hit a triple for the lead, and Tech built a 26-21 advantage behind contributions from Gemma Nunez and Love.

Sanogo again opened scoring in the third quarter, pushing the lead to 30-25. Kansas responded with a 6-0 run, but Maupin and Collins answered with key baskets to maintain control. The Lady Raiders led 45-40 entering the final frame and never relinquished command when it mattered most.

Texas Tech now turns its attention to a road matchup against Oklahoma State in Stillwater on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

