Texas Tech Women’s Basketball Falls at Kansas After Fourth-Quarter Struggles

For the second consecutive game, the Lady Raiders found themselves in prime position to secure a high-stakes road win. And for the second straight time, that opportunity slipped away in the final minutes. On Wednesday night inside historic Allen Fieldhouse, Texas Tech fell to the Kansas Jayhawks 68-59 after another fourth-quarter drought proved costly.

Fourth-Quarter Collapse Costs Texas Tech Lady Raiders Again

The loss drops Texas Tech to 24-6 overall and 11-6 in Big 12 play. It also continues a troubling pattern.

Final at Kansas. pic.twitter.com/fAd0SoOV5y — Lady Raider Basketball (@LadyRaiderWBB) February 26, 2026

Just days earlier, the Lady Raiders were outscored 22-9 in the fourth quarter of a 75-68 loss to Colorado. Against Kansas, the script replayed almost exactly. The Jayhawks dominated the final frame 20-7, turning a tight contest into a nine-point defeat and handing Tech its second straight loss.

With less than three minutes remaining, Texas Tech held a narrow 56-55 lead. The Lady Raiders appeared poised to grind out a tough conference victory on the road. The energy was tense but hopeful. Then the offense stalled.

Over the final stretch, Tech managed just one made field goal. The Lady Raiders went 1-of-7 from the floor in those closing minutes, and the scoring drought opened the door for Kansas to seize control. To make matters worse, Jalynn Bristow and Denae Fritz both fouled out during that critical span, leaving Texas Tech shorthanded as the Jayhawks closed strong.

Kansas, sensing opportunity, capitalized. The Jayhawks poured in 20 points in the fourth quarter while Tech mustered just seven. A competitive battle that had swung back and forth for three quarters tilted decisively in the final ten minutes.

Kansas relentlessly attacked the rim and earned 27 free-throw attempts, converting 24 of them. S’Mya Nichols led the charge for Kansas with 19 points. Fifteen of those came at the free-throw line, where she shot 15-of-17. Every trip to the stripe slowed the game down and allowed the Jayhawks to control the tempo. Texas Tech, by comparison, attempted just nine free throws the entire evening.

Sarengbe Sanogo Shines in Career Performance

In the middle of the team’s frustration, senior Sarengbe Sanogo delivered a career night.

Sanogo scored a career-high 16 points on an efficient 8-of-10 shooting performance. It marked the fifth time this season she has attempted more than five shots, a sign of her growing offensive involvement. Her eight made field goals were also a career best, showcasing her effectiveness in the paint.

She set the tone early. Sanogo recorded 10 points in the first half, shooting 5-of-7 before the break. At halftime, Texas Tech held a 32-29 advantage, and much of that was due to her interior presence.

Both teams entered the game with the same starting lineups they used in their Feb. 10 meeting in Lubbock. Kansas relied on Nichols, Fandel, Copeland, Davis, and Meister. Texas Tech countered with its usual five.

The Lady Raiders jumped out to an 11-6 lead and closed the first quarter ahead 21-17. Six different players scored in the opening frame, reflecting balanced production. Maupin and Fritz added six points apiece in the first half. Meanwhile, Logan Collins struggled, shooting 1-of-7 for two points before the break.

The third quarter remained tightly contested. The margin rarely stretched beyond five points. Kansas briefly grabbed a one-point lead midway through the period, but Texas Tech responded. Sanogo stayed hot, pushing her total to 14 points on 7-of-9 shooting.

Tech entered the fourth quarter leading 52-48. It was a fragile advantage, but it was real. Then came the decisive swing. Kansas erupted for 20 points in the final quarter. Texas Tech scored just seven.

With the win, Kansas evened the season series after Texas Tech’s 70-65 victory in Lubbock on Feb. 10. Fans followed Wednesday’s matchup on ESPN+, available through the ESPN app with a subscription required.

Now, the focus shifts quickly. The Lady Raiders return home for their regular-season finale against the Arizona State Sun Devils on March 1. Beyond that awaits the Big 12 Women's Basketball Tournament, scheduled for March 4–8 at the T-Mobile Center.

For Texas Tech, the mission is clear. The pieces are there. The record remains strong at 24-6. But if the Lady Raiders want to make noise in Kansas City and beyond, the final minutes must become a strength instead of a recurring frustration. Late-game composure will determine whether this February slide becomes a footnote or a warning sign as March approaches.

More From Texas Tech On SI