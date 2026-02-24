Why Fernando Mendoza Might Not Start Right Away If Raiders Draft Him
To start or sit a rookie quarterback?
It’s an age old debate of whether a rookie quarterback is better off starting right away to gain experience or sitting behind a veteran to learn, especially if they are on a bad team with little support surrounding them.
The Raiders hold the No. 1 pick in the draft this year, and are expected to take Fernando Mendoza with that selection. They, however, might not start Mendoza right from the get-go if they do pick him. After all, the Raiders have a number of holes on the roster which the team wants to address, and they also have veteran Geno Smith under contract still, who could start instead.
"You want to limit the amount of pressure you have on that guy on the start. If you have a young quarterback, I’m not necessarily in favor of running him out there right away either,” Raiders general manager John Spytek said at the combine on Tuesday. “Another quality player that can play the position if you have a quarterback, obviously a great offensive line, a run game, all the things that can limit his chances to really get killed. A great defense too, because if he doesn’t feel he’s got to go out there and score 35 points every week, I think that’s helpful.”
Quarterback development and support is imperative for success at the position. For even the best prospects, the NFL provides a steep learning curve, especially since many quarterbacks lack experience playing from under-center or running a pro-style system entering the NFL. Head coach Klint Kubiak will likely end up deciding who starts for the Raiders in Week 1, but given Spytek’s comments and the current state of the roster, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the Raiders sit Mendoza initially if they do draft him.
How often do rookie quarterbacks start Week 1?
Below is a table of when each quarterback drafted in the first round since 2020 made their first start. This list takes a look at first-rounders since Day 2 or Day 3 draft picks are rarely expected to make their first start in Week 1.
Quarterback
Team
Start or Sit?
Became the Starter
Joe Burrow
Bengals
Start
Week 1 of rookie year
Tua Tagovailoa
Dolphins
Sit
Week 8 of rookie season
Justin Herbert
Chargers
Sit
Week 2 of rookie season
Jordan Love
Packers
Sit
Week 1 of third season
Trevor Lawrence
Jaguars
Start
Week 1 of rookie year
Zach Wilson
Jets
Start
Week 1 of rookie year
Trey Lance
49ers
Sit
Week 1 of second season
Justin Fields
Bears
Sit
Week 3 of rookie year
Mac Jones
Patriots
Start
Week 1 of rookie year
Kenny Pickett
Steelers
Sit
Week 5 of rookie year
Bryce Young
Panthers
Start
Week 1 of rookie year
C.J. Stroud
Texans
Start
Week 1 of rookie year
Anthony Richardson
Colts
Start
Week 1 of rookie year
Caleb Williams
Bears
Start
Week 1 of rookie year
Jayden Daniels
Commanders
Start
Week 1 of rookie year
Drake Maye
Patriots
Sit
Week 6 of rookie year
Michael Penix Jr.
Falcons
Sit
Week 16 of rookie year
J.J. McCarthy
Vikings
Sit
Week 1 of second season
Bo Nix
Broncos
Start
Week 1 of rookie year
Cam Ward
Titans
Start
Week 1 of rookie year
Jaxson Dart
Giants
Sit
Week 4 of rookie year
Even if the Raiders draft Mendoza and do not start him in Week 1, based on recent history, it is very likely he will become the starter during his rookie season. A total of 21 quarterback have been taken in the first round since the 2020 NFL draft. Of those quarterbacks, just over half became the starter in Week 1 of their rookie season and 10 had to wait until at least Week 2 to get their first start. Since 2019, every No. 1 pick has made their first start in Week 1 of their rookie year.
A number of the quarterbacks that sat behind a veteran to begin their rookie year didn’t have to wait long until they became the starter. Both Justin Herbert and Justin Fields were thrusted into the starting role within weeks because of injuries to the Week 1 starter, while quarterbacks such as Jaxson Dart and Drake Maye quickly became starters due to poor play from the bridge quarterback.
Of quarterbacks drafted in the first round over the past six years, only Jordan Love, Trey Lance, Michael Penix Jr. and J.J. McCarthy have been sidelined for at least the majority of their rookie seasons, and McCarthy largely did so because of a season-ending injury.
The results are mixed, and show there is not necessarily one answer for whether to start or sit a rookie. Quarterbacks such as C.J. Stroud and Jayden Daniels found immediate success after starting as rookie while Anthony Richardson and Bryce Young struggled off the bat. Some quarterbacks, such as Drake Maye and Caleb Williams, had tough rookie seasons as they were put in bad situations, but rebounded greatly with new coaching staffs during their sophomore campaigns.
