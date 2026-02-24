No. 20 Texas Tech Women’s Basketball Travels to Kansas for Key Big 12 Matchup

The Big 12 race is heating up, and the No. 20 Texas Tech Lady Raiders basketball team is heading into one of college basketball’s most iconic arenas. For their pivotal road showdown. On Wednesday at 6:30 p.m., the Lady Raiders will step inside Allen Fieldhouse to face the Kansas Jayhawks. It will be a matchup with major conference implications.

Texas Tech Lady Raiders Will Be Facing in a Prime-Time Test

Texas Tech enters at 24-5 overall and 11-5 in Big 12 play, firmly in the national conversation and fighting to protect its top-25 ranking. The Lady Raiders also carry confidence into Lawrence. They lead the all-time series 28-19 and have won the last two meetings, including a 70-65 victory in Lubbock on February 10.

If you want to understand this Texas Tech team, start at the rim. The Lady Raiders rank ninth nationally and second in the Big 12 with 5.8 blocks per game. Their defense does not just contest shots. It erases them.

That presence was on full display during their February 21 trip to Colorado. It was when Texas Tech recorded 10 blocks, marking its third double-digit block performance of the season. In the second quarter of that game, the Lady Raiders tied a program record for most blocks in a single period. The last time Tech posted five or more blocks in a quarter was December 22, 2019, against Louisiana-Monroe.

At the center of this defensive wall stands junior Jalynn Bristow. She has totaled 65 blocks this season, leading the Big 12 and ranking ninth nationally. Her 2.24 blocks per game also lead the conference and rank 11th in the country. Bristow now sits eighth all-time in single-season blocks at Texas Tech.

She has led the team in blocks in 20 games this season and recorded 12 games with three or more rejections. Three of those outings included five blocks. Opponents know she is there. And they still have trouble finishing over her.

Against Colorado, she delivered one of the most efficient performances of her career. She scored 18 points on 5-for-6 shooting, including 4-for-5 from three-point range. She was perfect from the free-throw line at 4-for-4. Add in five blocks and three steals, and it was a stat sheet stuffed in every column.

The outing marked her 15th double-figure scoring game of the season and her team-best 12th game with at least three blocks. She also hit a career-high four three-pointers and dished out a career-high three assists.

Even in a 75-68 loss at Colorado, Texas Tech’s offense was operating at an elite level. The Lady Raiders have now shot above .500 in back-to-back games for the third time this season. On February 18 against No. 15 Baylor, Tech shot 34-for-61 from the field, good for .557, and hit eight threes in an 87-56 win.

At Colorado on February 21, the Lady Raiders posted season highs in field goal percentage at .578 and three-point percentage at .538. Before this season, the last time Texas Tech recorded consecutive .500-plus shooting games was December 2024.

In the Colorado matchup, Snudda Collins scored 13 points for her 25th double-figure game of the season. Bailey Maupin added 12 points, marking her team-leading 26th double-digit outing. Gemma Nunez recorded her 500th career assist, finishing with five in the game. Jada Malone and Sarengbe Sanogo each added eight points, while Denae Fritz chipped in a season-high three blocks.

Bailey Maupin’s Climb Up the Record Books

Senior Bailey Maupin continues to etch her name into Texas Tech history. She leads the team with 15.9 points per game and has amassed 1,767 career points, ranking fifth all-time and sitting just one point shy of fourth.

Maupin ranks fourth in program history in three-pointers made with 191 and third in three-point attempts with 581. She stands third in free throws made at 468 and fourth in free throw percentage at .834. She is also eighth in field goal attempts with 1,356.

This season alone, she leads the team with 111 free throws made and 61 three-pointers. Her steady scoring and experience will be crucial in a hostile road environment.

Kansas enters at 17-11 overall and 7-9 in conference play. Since falling to Texas Tech on February 10, the Jayhawks have defeated Houston 85-68 and Kansas State 75-68 in Manhattan. This matchup presents a classic clash. Texas Tech brings elite rim protection and defensive discipline. Kansas counters with efficient scoring and balanced offensive production.

