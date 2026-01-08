Texas Tech Lady Raiders Hold Off Mountaineers in Thrilling 71-66 Win

The No. 17 Texas Tech Lady Raiders showed exactly why they sit atop the Big 12 standings on Wednesday night. They took out a dramatic 71-66 road win over West Virginia at Hope Coliseum. In a game that demanded toughness, senior guard Bailey Maupin delivered a defining performance. And that lifted Texas Tech to a historic victory in Morgantown.

The win marked Texas Tech’s first victory in Morgantown since January 14, 2015, and only the third road win over West Virginia in program history.

Lady Raiders' Bailey Maupin Takes Over When It Matters Most

Maupin was the story of the night, turning a tight contest into a signature moment with her scoring burst in the fourth quarter. After Texas Tech trailed by six entering the final frame, Maupin put the Lady Raiders on her back. She scored 13 of her season-high 27 points in the fourth quarter alone.

And then there was one undefeated team left in Big 12 play. 😮‍💨#WreckEm | @7Bcommercial pic.twitter.com/reR41SUnMW — Lady Raider Basketball (@LadyRaiderWBB) January 8, 2026

With the game hanging in the balance, Maupin drilled a go-ahead three-pointer that ignited a decisive 12-5 closing run. From there, Texas Tech never lost control.

Maupin finished the night shooting 53.3 percent from the floor on 8-for-15 shooting. She knocked down a career-high four three-pointers on seven attempts. She then went 7-for-8 from the free-throw line and added four rebounds, three assists, and a crucial late steal to seal the win.

With the victory, Texas Tech improved to 17-0 overall and 4-0 in Big 12 play. The 17-0 start is the best in program history and marks the first time since the 2004-05 season that the Lady Raiders have opened Big 12 play with a 4-0 record.

Senior Snudda Collins added 19 points, marking her 15th double-digit scoring performance of the season. Jalynn Bristow battled foul trouble as well but anchored the effort on the glass with nine rebounds and added a career-best three assists.

Denae Fritz continued her strong perimeter play with nine points and eight rebounds, knocking down three three-pointers for the second straight game. Sarengbe Sanogo brought energy and transition scoring in the first half, while Gemma Nunez delivered a late steal in the final 10 seconds to secure the win.

A Gritty, Back-and-Forth Battle in Morgantown

The game unfolded with 15 lead changes and five ties. Texas Tech shot 44.4 percent from the field and an efficient 47.1 percent from three-point range. The Lady Raiders controlled the boards with a 37-33 rebounding edge and grabbed 16 offensive rebounds.

Defensively, Texas Tech held West Virginia to 38.7 percent shooting and limited the Mountaineers to just 28.6 percent from beyond the arc. Jordan Harrison led West Virginia with 22 points, while Carter McCray added 15.

Texas Tech had to overcome 20 turnovers, which led to 19 West Virginia points. It marked the fifth time this season the Lady Raiders committed at least 20 turnovers. Even so, Texas Tech delivered key defensive stops late and executed when it mattered most.

The Lady Raiders will face the Bearcats on Saturday in Cincinnati, Ohio, with tipoff scheduled for 1 p.m. CT. Texas Tech will look to push to 5-0 in Big 12 play and continue its remarkable 2025-26 season.

