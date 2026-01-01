Lady Raiders Make Midseason Addition With 7-Footer Stephanie Okechukwu

Things could not be much better for the No. 21 Texas Tech Lady Raiders. The team is off to a 15-0 start (2-0 in Big 12 play) in head coach Krista Gerlich's sixth season at the helm. Yet, the squad is not satisfied — the Lady Raiders are making a midseason addition that is turning heads.

Texas Tech signed Nigerian center Stephanie Okechukwu, who is believed to be the first 7-footer in women's college basketball history. Gerlich hinted at the move on X as the calendar rolled from 2025 to 2026, and the addition was later reported by multiple sources.

With a 7-foot-4 wingspan, Okechukwu has shot-blocking chops and skill around the basket with the ball in her hands. The right-hander shows touch against smaller opponents and makes rebounding look easy.

Texas Tech ranks 25th in college basketball and third in the Big 12 in blocks per game, recording 5.2. In terms of rebounds, the Lady Raiders are tied for 134th, with 38.73 rebounds per game, and 262nd in offensive rebounds per game (10.9).

This could be an immediate area where Okechukwu could make an impact if she plays immediately. According to Shelby Hilliard of On3, the move is awaiting NCAA approval, though she is expected to be added to the roster midseason. The school has not yet made an official announcement, though she has an athlete page available on the Texas Tech Athletics website.

Okechukwu was reportedly pursued by a fellow Big 12 program ahead of the season, the West Virginia Mountaineers. She follows a recent trend of international midseason additions across men's and women's college basketball, including Melissa Guillet at Mississippi State and Alicia Tournebize at South Carolina.

However, Okechukwu has no previous collegiate or WNBA experience. She has played basketball in Nigeria, the Philippines, and Japan, according to Hilliard. Okechukwu will be the tallest active player in women's college basketball, towering over Eastern Illinois' Abbie Boutilier (6'10").

The Lady Raiders' tallest player is just 6'3", a three-way tie between three players (Jada Malone, Sarengbe Sanogo, and Julie Nekolná).

Texas Tech's Snudda Collins dribbles against UCF in a Big 12 women's basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025, at United Supermarkets Arena. | Stephen Garcia/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Playing alongside stars like Gemma Núñez, who ranks 26th in the country in assists per game with 5.5, Okechukwu should be able to find a role on a team that's already rolling to start the season. With a 15-0 start, Gerlich has the Lady Raiders in a good position to compete for a Big 12 title in 2025, and a space-altering presence like Okechukwu could make the team even more dangerous if she makes an immediate impact.

The Lady Raiders' two starters at forward are Jalynn Bristow and Sanogo, who have started all 15 games this season. Snudda Collins and Malone have also appeared in all 15 games, playing 15+ minutes per game each. Okechukwu will compete with Tech's quartet for minutes, though she should have a role as the team's tallest player by nine inches.

It is unclear when she will be able to make her debut; as Texas Tech fights through conference play, the way they incorporate its new addition could change the course of its season.

