The Biggest Need For Every AFC Team That Missed the 2025 Playoffs
Nine teams in the AFC saw their seasons come to an end on Sunday with the conclusion of the regular season.
If the 2025 season was a reminder of anything, it’s that the NFL can flip quickly. The Chiefs fell from contention while the Broncos won the division and the No. 1 seed. The Jaguars and Patriots won their divisions behind new head coaches, usurping the Texans and Bills in the process. No league offers the opportunity and parity to go from worst to first better than the NFL, and that fact should give the teams cleaning out their lockers this week hope heading into the offseason.
As the offseason kicks off, here’s the biggest need to address for every AFC team that missed the playoffs:
Kansas City Chiefs: Skill position stars
Since Patrick Mahomes took over as the Chiefs’ starter in 2018, he has led a pass-happy Chiefs offense that was one of the most explosive in the NFL early on in his career. The Chiefs have been incredibly successful during this span, but it’s time to invest in a running game and some new weapons.
Kansas City has not had a 1,000-yard rusher since Mahomes became the starter and this past year, Mahomes led the team in rushing in four games. Only once did a Chief rush for more than 70 yards in a game, which will be unsustainable for a team with a quarterback coming off a torn ACL.
The Chiefs have tried improving Mahomes’s supporting cast before by drafting Clyde Edwards-Helaire in the first round in 2020 and Xavier Worthy in the first round last season, but both those picks were busts. Whether it’s pursuing a free agent such as tight end Kyle Pitts or drafting a prospect like Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love, the Chiefs must hit on some top skill position talent this offseason.
Las Vegas Raiders: Offensive line
The Raiders need help at various positions, but offensive line gets the nod here due to the importance of the unit. Las Vegas allowed a league-high 64 sacks in 2025 and received bottom-five grades in both pass and run blocking according to Pro Football Focus.
Since the Raiders also expected to take a quarterback when they pick No. 1 in the draft next spring, improving the offensive line becomes even more imperative. If the Raiders want their young signal-caller to succeed and avoid hindering his development, they need proper blocking and at least a league-average offensive line. On the optimistic side, the offensive line could take steps forward next year with a coaching change and guys no longer playing out of their position on the line.
Miami Dolphins: Quarterback
Mike McDaniel has been given another shot as the Dolphins’ head coach after he was a strong candidate to be fired early in the 2025 season. The only issue is he might not have the quarterback needed to solidify his future for the long-term. The Dolphins seem poised to move on from Tua Tagovailoa after benching him in the final month of the season, but will McDaniel be able to get a quarterback he can win with quickly?
McDaniel said Monday that there will a quarterback competition for the starting job next season, leaving the question of who will compete with Quinn Ewers. Do the Dolphins draft a quarterback? Do they trade for Mac Jones or Kyler Murray? Or sign Malik Willis? McDaniel won’t have a long leash, so the pressure will be on for him to land the right guy.
New York Jets: Quarterback
The Jets have a bevy of needs across the roster, with none more prescient than quarterback. Justin Fields and Brady Cook simply could not run a competent offense for the Jets this season, and New York cannot afford to go into next season with either at the helm.
If Oregon’s Dante Moore declares for the draft, the Jets will be able to draft a top quarterback prospect with the No. 2 pick. If not, they may need to pursue a veteran like Kyler Murray, Mac Jones or Malik Willis this offseason.
Indianapolis Colts: Defensive line
Along with making decisions on whether to re-sign free agents Daniel Jones and Alec Pierce, the Colts need to beef up their defensive line this offseason. The Colts’ downturn not only coincided with the injury to Jones, but the loss of defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, who went down with a neck injury in early November and aggravated it in a loss to the 49ers. With Buckner turning 32 and entering the final year of his contract, the Colts especially have a need to improve the depth on their line.
Tennessee Titans: Wide receiver
The Titans drafted some nice pieces in Elic Ayomanor, tight end Gunner Helm and all-purpose yards rookie record-holder Chimere Dike last year, but they now need to add a bonafide receiver or two to help Cam Ward take the next steps in his career. Calvin Ridley was expected to be Ward’s go-to target, but dealt with nagging injuries throughout the season.
The Titans could look to pursue a receiver through free agency or draft a Carnell Tate or Jordyn Tyson as they seek to give Ward a No. 1 target.
Baltimore Ravens: Pass rush
The Ravens were a missed field goal away from making the playoffs, but this season should be a wake-up call for a Baltimore team that should be contending for Super Bowls, not barely missing out on the postseason. One area the Ravens must address this offseason is their pass rush. The Ravens finished the season tied for the third-fewest sacks with 30, fewer than two per game. No player recorded more than five sacks on the season and their decision to draft Mike Green in the second round last year did not give them the immediate payoff they were looking for.
Cincinnati Bengals: Front seven
After giving up nearly 29 points per game in 2025—third-worst in the NFL—the Bengals need help across the board on defense. That starts with the defensive line. The Bengals finished 32nd in pass rush win rate according to ESPN and last in rushing yards allowed per game in 2025. Simply put, they could use help across the front seven to improve both their pass rush and run defense. The Bengals did see growth over the season from players like Joseph Ossai and Myles Murphy, but with Trey Hendrickson set to become a free agent Cincinnati certainly has plenty of room to better its line.
Cleveland Browns: Offensive line
The Browns’ No. 1 priority this offseason needs to be improving the offensive line. Cleveland ranked last in the NFL in PFF’s pass-blocking grades and fourth-worst in run blocking. Not only did Cleveland have subpar tackle play through the 2025 season, but also guards Joel Bitonio, Wyatt Teller and Teven Jenkins are all free agents, which could leave Cleveland even thinner at the position.
Regardless of what the Browns decide at quarterback, an improved offensive line will benefit the starter in 2026 as well as the rest of the offense. The Browns have a standout defense, they just need an offense that allows them to compete on a weekly basis. That starts with the line play.