Meet the Nation’s 12 Best High School Athletes

For most of us, the high school experience is filled with classes, crushes, college prep and Friday night football games. But for a select group of kids, these formative years are a time to shine, in and out of the classroom, and a pathway to the next level. The 12 athletes awarded the title of Gatorade 2025–26 National Player of the Year represent the country’s best high school student-athletes, chosen from a pool of 610 from every state and Washington, D.C., across football, volleyball, basketball, baseball, softball, track and field, cross country and soccer.

Gatorade has handed out honors to high school student-athletes for their accomplishments on and off the field since 1985. The list of former winners is a star-studded club of excellence, featuring Hall of Famers, Olympic medalists, MVPs and all-time greats, including LeBron James, Allyson Felix, Peyton Manning, Candace Parker and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, to name a few.

This year’s winners are well on their way to becoming household names, not only for their athletic abilities but also for their academic achievements and contributions to their communities. Get to know the 12 Gatorade 2025–26 National Players of the Year winners below—we have a feeling you’ll be seeing them on sport’s grandest stages very soon.

Courtesy of Gatorade

Jackson Cantwell

Gatorade National Football Player of the Year

Courtesy of Gatorade

Jackson Cantwell’s first days of college football practice were humbling, to say the least.

The nation’s top high school offensive tackle, who had 173 pancake blocks at Nixa High School in Missouri as a senior, enrolled early at Miami for the spring semester. That meant being thrust into the Hurricanes’ College Football Playoff prep, operating as a scout team tackle against future first round picks Rueben Bain Jr. and Akheem Mesidor.

“[After] our first practice of National Championship week, I remember I went home and called my dad and I was like, ‘Man, football, I don’t know if this is for me… I don’t know if I can keep up with [these guys],’” Cantwell says.

But those growing pains seem likely to be temporary for Cantwell. He entered rarified air by becoming the first full-time offensive lineman to be named Gatorade National Football Player of the Year in December 2025. His talent is undeniable, standing 6'8" and 330 pounds with remarkable agility for the mountain of a man he is. He’s the son of two Olympians—his father, Christian, won silver in the shot put at the Beijing Games in 2008; his mother, Teri, competed for Team USA in shot put in Sydney in 2000—and was on his way to becoming an elite thrower himself before his football career started taking off.

In middle school, Cantwell told coaches he’d play football (his third-best sport at the time) only if he could play tight end and not offensive line. Despite his success catching passes against undersized opponents, he eventually came around to the idea of playing on the line and has blossomed into a player scouts believe could one day be a first round NFL draft pick. This past year, his Nixa team went 13–1 and reached the state title game, running much of the offense—that averaged more than 45 points per game—behind their monster left tackle.

One night during his senior season, Jackson and his dad watched the film of his first varsity start as a freshman. They saw a player learning on the fly, struggling as he learned the position but doing what he could to help the team win. His growth from that point to the dominant force he became was rapid, and he’ll chart the same path in college. He has already made huge strides with his technique, the benefits of practicing against the best-of-the-best at the next level.

“I know that in two years I’m probably going to look back at where I’m at right now and laugh,” Cantwell says. —Kevin Sweeney

Sophee Peterson

Gatorade National Volleyball Player of the Year

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Volleyball has always been a family affair for Sophee Peterson. Her mother is a former college player and coach who instilled a love of the game in each of her four daughters: Peterson grew up with built-in teammates in her three sisters. But to watch her is to see a player who does not exactly resemble anyone else. Peterson’s talent is one of a kind.

Consider a statistic from the video announcing her as Gatorade National Player of the Year. In 1,728 ball handling attempts this past season, hundreds upon hundreds of high-stakes moments, Peterson made just one error. Consider what she has done with her team at Byron Nelson High: back-to-back state titles, an undefeated season, an active winning streak currently sitting at 78. Consider all the unlikely positions from which she can make virtually perfect sets. Or consider this: Peterson is still just a junior.

The 5'11" setter is only the second volleyball player to be named Gatorade National Player of the Year before her senior season. Three-time Olympic medalist April Ross presented Peterson with the award, the same one she won during the 1999–2000 season. Peterson has already established herself among the brightest young talents in the game—and she’s only getting started.

“She just has always taken care of business,” says her mother, Aimee. “Even when she was little, she would be up first, ready to go, had her bag packed. At tournaments, she would be the one telling everybody, We’re going to watch this game film, and prepping her team. And the level that she’s doing it at just keeps going up and up.”

Peterson has committed to play in college at reigning national champion Texas A&M. But first up is her final season of high school—with that win streak intact. The roster will look a bit different this year after the departure of a large graduating senior class. But that only presents a new challenge for a player who has already won almost everything that can be won in high school. “Pressure is a really big privilege,” Peterson says. “We're going to push, we're going to work hard, we're going to see what we can do. Because we always find a way.”

For Peterson, from her earliest days playing with her younger sisters, it’s always been about her love of the game.

“A big theme has always been to play with joy,” Peterson says. “That’s definitely going to be the number one goal.” —Emma Baccellieri

Natasza Dudek

Gatorade National Girls Cross Country Player of the Year

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The youngest of three, Natasza Dudek has been chasing her sisters around since she was a little girl. So naturally, Dudek’s first foray into the sport of running was with a local Ann Arbor run club in elementary school, following in the footsteps of older sisters Zofia and Ania. And the shoes to fill were large: Zofia won a cross country national championship of her own in high school when Natasza was just nine and went on to become a four-time All-American at Stanford.

But after spending her middle school years in Poland, Natasza returned to Ann Arbor for high school and quickly built upon the Dudek family reputation. She became the first member of her family to be named the Gatorade Girls Cross Country Player of the Year following her undefeated sophomore season at Pioneer High. Dudek was also the first girl ever to win both national championships in a single season, eking out titles by 1.6 seconds at each of Nike Cross Nationals (NXN) and Brooks XC Championships.

Dudek is just the third sophomore in girls cross country to win the Gatorade honor. She was surprised with the award by four-time individual NCAA Division I champion and five-time Gatorade Player of the Year winner, Katelyn Tuohy, who was already familiar with the Dudek name. Tuohy competed against Zofia in a handful of races in high school and the two runners each won a national at the conclusion of the 2019 season.

“It has definitely motivated me now to just show up and race, no matter what,” Dudek says of winning the Gatorade award. “Even if I feel like it’s not my day, even if it’s just to get some practice or some experience, every race will help me get to that point again.”

Dudek’s profile has taken off following her dominant year. She signed an NIL deal with Brooks and has positioned herself the runner to beat as she enters her final two years of high school. She posted a lightning-quick 16:09.50 personal best at her state meet in the fall, giving her a clear benchmark to chase after when she returns for her junior campaign.

“I would really like to make NXN again, especially with my team,” Dudek says. “But hopefully I’ll stay somewhere in the mix next year and really give it my all, just like I do every year.” —Zach Koons

Jackson Spencer

Gatorade National Boys Cross Country Player of the Year

Courtesy of Gatorade

When Jackson Spencer first came across a flyer to join his middle school’s cross country team, running wasn’t on his radar—he was just looking for a hobby. But as a sixth grader, competing against classmates a year or even two years older, Spencer’s untapped talent burst through, as he finished seventh among the entire school.

He was hooked.

The result kickstarted a more intentional relationship with the sport, Spencer says, and set the stage for a dominant high school career, one that culminated in being named the Gatorade Boys Cross Country Player of the Year. Spencer earned the honor after going undefeated across his senior season, winning titles at both national championship meets and posting the nation’s fastest times in both the 3-miles and 5K.

“I just hope people remember me as the guy that no one could ever beat in his senior year,” he says.

The Utah native, who ran as a freshman at Syracuse High, flourished after a switch to Herriman High, where he trained under renowned coach Doug Soles. While there, he represented the United States in the U-20 World Athletics Cross Country Championships, became the first double high school cross country champion since 2010 and racked up both indoor and outdoor track national titles in the 5K. In April, he also broke four minutes in the mile, his favorite event, finishing just five seconds shy of Alan Webb’s 2001 high school record of 3:53.43.

And this is just the beginning for Spencer, even if his relationship with running will change as he completes his two-year LDS mission in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, which he leaves for in August. He says he plans to run to stay in shape before attending BYU, which he calls his “home school” having grown up just an hour away from Provo. There, he’ll train under coach Ed Eyestone, who’s developed Olympian distance runners like marathoners Jared Ward, Conner Mantz and Clatyon Young.

“I’ll always love running, but there’s been a level of stress that’s been added to it, of course, with being nationally ranked,” he says. “And it’s become like a career path for me, so it’s become more than just a fun hobby. So I’m excited to just start doing it for the hobby again for two years and I’ll then get back to the good training.” —Z.K.

Olivia Vukosa

Gatorade National Girls Basketball Player of the Year

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Olivia Vukosa does not mind the pressure of a legacy program. The Queens, N.Y., native chose to play high school basketball at Christ the King, the local powerhouse that molded luminaries such as Chamique Holdsclaw, Sue Bird and Tina Charles. That taught her plenty about meeting the standards of established stars while still becoming her own player. And it helped clarify her eventual recruiting choice. Dozens of top programs wanted the player they call The Big O. She decided the one she wanted back was UConn.

“The foundation that I've built at Christ the King really prepared me to have that winning mindset, always wanting to do better, wanting to be a better player,” Vukosa says. “And that's exactly what UConn is.”

At 6'4", the center is among the premier post players in the country. Vukosa knows how to use her size effectively in the paint on both ends of the floor. But what has made her such a special prospect is what she can do away from the basket. Vukosa offers mobility and range that are rare for her size. (Her biggest highlight from the McDonald’s All-American Game was… nailing a deep three.) Strong, versatile, and comfortable anywhere on the floor, Vukosa is the ideal modern big.

That broad skillset was clear in her final high school numbers. As a senior, Vukosa averaged 17.8 points, 18.1 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 4.4 blocks per game. (Yes, that’s correct, 18.1 rebounds.) She has worked to expand her game even further with international competition, too. All four of Vukosa’s grandparents immigrated to the U.S. from Croatia. She has been playing for Croatian junior national teams for years and debuted with the senior national team this spring for EuroBasket Qualifiers. Vukosa did not require much adjustment to playing against grown professionals: She averaged 11.3 points and 6.7 boards in three games coming off the bench. And her grandparents were in the stands to watch her do it.

“Just their faces, watching me play, it was amazing,” Vukosa says. “I love going over there and playing… It definitely makes you a tougher player, physically and mentally.”

She knows that college will present her toughest challenge yet. (Early summer conditioning sessions have already made that clear.) But she feels ready. What struck Vukosa most about her first visit to campus was how quickly she found herself getting comfortable. There was so much about the storied college program that felt like a natural extension of her storied high school program: “I just felt like I would fit perfectly here.” She’s excited now to show just how perfect that fit can be. —E.B.

Jordan Smith Jr.

Gatorade National Boys Basketball Player of the Year

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Plenty of players fashion themselves as two-way stars. Few, especially at 18 years old, actually live it the way Jordan Smith Jr. does.

He lists his biggest NBA influences as Jrue Holiday and Kawhi Leonard. He made the Team USA U-19 squad last summer as one of the youngest players to try out, then turned around and earned a starting spot and Best Defensive Player honors for the tournament. His high school team, St. Paul VI Catholic in Fairfax, Va., went 33–3 this season, due in equal parts to his 26.6 points and 3.2 steals per game.

All this is why college coaches and NBA scouts have long raved about Smith Jr. as the player who impacts winning more than anyone in his high school class. The results speak for themselves: Paul VI was MaxPreps’ No. 1 team in the nation despite Smith Jr. being the only high-major recruit on the roster; his AAU squad Team Takeover was among the best on the toughest circuit in the country; and he won gold with Team USA at the U-17 and U-19 level. And Smith has played just about every role on those teams to get there, sliding on and off the ball offensively, serving as an elite scorer or deferring to teammates, and flying around defensively guarding everyone from point guards to forwards.

“My dad told me [as a kid] that winning can get you whatever you want,” Smith Jr. says. “[I didn’t] want to listen to him at first, and I kept hearing coaches telling [me] it… but then I lived it. You have the most fun [when you’re winning].”

Smith Jr. doesn’t want to compare himself to anyone, but the pedigree he’ll join next year as a lead guard for John Calipari’s Arkansas squad is unlike any other in college. Derrick Rose, John Wall, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jamal Murray and most recently Darius Acuff have starred in Calipari’s offense. Smith Jr. chose that route over Duke, where many former Paul VI stars like Trevor Keels, Jeremy Roach and Patrick Ngongba played. And while walking in the shadow of so many greats may seem daunting to some, it might be right up Smith Jr.’s alley. And given his track record, it’s a safe bet he’ll find a way to win big with the Razorbacks the same way he always has. —K.S.

Grady Emerson

Gatorade National Baseball Player of the Year

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Grady Emerson’s swing is smooth enough to feel automatic. There is a soothing, rhythmic quality to his motion, and there are some plate appearances where it feels hard to believe the shortstop ever fails to make contact.

In fact, it doesn’t happen very often. Emerson had 161 plate appearances this year as a senior at Fort Worth Christian High School. He can count his strikeouts from the season on one hand.

“I’m definitely a bat-to-ball guy,” Emerson says. “I think I’ve been really good at just putting the ball in play.”

Also a talented, capable defender, Emerson stood out as a top choice this season for Gatorade National Baseball Player of the Year. He’s made history with Team USA: He’s the first player ever to play on multiple U-15 and U-18 teams for USA Baseball. (Despite being one of the youngest players on the U-18 roster that won a gold medal in 2025, Emerson was the leadoff hitter and starting third baseman.) And he’s just been selected by the Rays with the second overall pick in the MLB Draft.

“I’m super blessed to be in the position that I’m in,” says Emerson, shortly after arriving home from the MLB Combine. “The game of baseball has given so much to me.”

There are natural comparisons here to Bobby Witt Jr. Both are shortstops. Both are from the greater Dallas area. Both were named Gatorade National Player of the Year. Witt was the first high school player ever to be named a semifinalist for the Golden Spikes Award, given annually to the best amateur in the country, and Emerson is now the second. And both have a close relationship with retired Rangers outfielder Rusty Greer. Witt has been mentored by the former big-leaguer, and Emerson transferred schools last year to play his final season of high school ball under Greer at Fort Worth Christian.

“The thing that he emphasized the most, that really resonated with me, was just enjoying the process and not trying to be somebody else,” Emerson says. “I think what he did really well is that he knows the game of baseball, and he knew there were going to be failures along the way, and being able to help me embrace that and just enjoy it.”

One more similarity to Witt appeared at the MLB Draft on July 11. Emerson was taken with the second pick in the MLB Draft—just as Witt was back in 2019. But even with all the overlap here, Emerson's scouting reports make obvious this is a player whose game and whose upside are all his own. —E.B.

Caroline Stanton

Gatorade National Softball Player of the Year

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Caroline Stanton did something new this spring. The pitcher spent a few months experiencing softball from the dugout rather than on the field.

The top recruit decided to graduate high school a semester early and get a head start on college. (Stanton is from Buford, Ga., where softball is played in the fall: Her final season at home was all wrapped up by Thanksgiving.) Her choice to enroll in the spring as a redshirt freshman gave her a few months to get accustomed to life on campus at the University of Florida. And it gave her a close look at the game at a new level.

“Just seeing what it truly is going to take was awesome,” Stanton says of taking in the college game up close. “Seeing it from a different perspective, and just being able to watch and learn and see what they do differently… That was definitely such a great way for me to learn.”

It’s hard to imagine that she could have ever required much help in this department. Stanton’s high school dominance was overwhelming: She led her Buford High team to three state titles in four years. (“It was just a fun opportunity to play with some of my best friends,” she says. “And we just happened to be pretty good at softball and pretty good at playing together.”) She recorded only three losses as a pitcher in her four years there. Not one of those came as a senior, when she put together a nearly perfect final season, propelling her team to an undefeated record en route to another title.

The 6'0" right-hander threw 11 shutouts that included three no-hitters. (Yes, three no-hitters in one season.) That came out to an 0.35 ERA in 81 innings. Anyone who managed a hit off her earned serious bragging rights: Opposing batters finished the season averaging just .097 against Stanton. And she was nearly as fearsome at the plate as she was in the circle. Stanton batted .329 with eight home runs and 38 RBI.

She comes from a family of college athletes. Stanton’s father, Rob, played football and baseball at Clemson; her mother, Jessica, played basketball at Rollins College; her older brother, Jack, is currently playing football at Houston Christian. “Being the youngest in a super athletic family, they taught me everything,” Stanton says. “They’ve instilled how to work hard and what it takes.” She’s ready to show that now on a new stage. —E.B.

Marcus Jackson

Gatorade National Boys Soccer Player of the Year

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It was just two years ago that Marcus Jackson made the move from striker to center back, transitioning from being the player tasked with scoring goals to the anchor of a defense looking to prevent them. He was getting taller, eventually growing to 6'4", and saw it as his best path to college and, hopefully one day, the pros.

For some, the move would be daunting. But for Jackson, it was a shift that has helped his young career take off. In two years, he blossomed into one of the nation’s top defenders, capped by a state championship with West Orange High in New Jersey and being named Gatorade National Player of the Year. The shift to center back didn’t end his goal-scoring exploits: He still scored 18 goals (more than his team conceded all season) and was a major aerial threat. But what it did do was allow him to become his team’s leader, being vocal to organize his teammates from the back in a way that playing up top doesn’t allow.

“When you’re playing striker, you can’t really communicate,” Jackson says. “You kind of focus on your own thing. Center back, it brought that leader out of me… I love the decisions you have to make and the leadership [role] that came with it… it changed my whole perspective on the game, honestly.”

As a junior, Jackson wasn’t even named to the first team in his area. His recruitment had lagged behind too, mostly getting mid-major looks from schools throughout the northeast. But he stuck with his public high school team and smaller club team that he had grown up playing with and has exploded in the last 365 days. In addition to the national recognition, he’s now headed across the country for college, where he’ll play for four-time national champions UCLA in the Big Ten.

And in claiming his most recent honor, Jackson got surprised with a congratulations from former U.S. Men’s National Team star Tim Howard, a fellow New Jersey native who played for the same Olympic Development Program Jackson did growing up.

“He has been an idol of mine for years now,” Jackson says. “I read his book like 10 times, front to back. That was ridiculous… It was a surreal feeling, honestly.” —K.S.

Maddie DiMaria

Gatorade National Girls Soccer Player of the Year

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How do you follow up being the nation’s best player as a freshman in high school?

That was the unique challenge facing Maddie DiMaria after she won Gatorade National Player of the Year as a freshman at Cor Jesu Academy in St. Louis, all on a team that won the state championship. Two seasons later, she’s back on top of the high school soccer world, with numbers even more preposterous than the 30-goal, 21-assist freshman campaign. This season, she scored an eye-popping 67 goals, three times more than her team conceded all season long in a 26-0 campaign.

When she started high school, DiMaria could sneak up on opposing teams, wowing with her skill on the ball and speed. But after that sparkling freshman season, DiMaria says she had to change how she played to adapt to how teams defended her… and in doing so got even more unstoppable.

“I got triple-teamed, double-teamed,” DiMaria says. I had to solve the game in different ways. I had to combine with my teammates and play one touch… My teammates set me up for so much success, and they were the best teammates I could ever have.”

DiMaria is graduating high school early to enroll at North Carolina for the 2026 season. But first, she’ll spend this summer in Japan playing with the United States’ U-17 national team. Both should help move her closer to her ultimate goal: suiting up one day for the senior national team.

“I feel like as people have started to recognize me and stuff, [that dream] becomes more real,” DiMaria says. “I just hope one day I can be up there with all those great names and make a mark on the history [of the team] and hopefully get another star on the crest.”

That might be a few years away, but DiMaria feels well on her way to stardom. She’s gotten the chance to talk to several USWNT mainstays like Mallory Swanson and Sophia Wilson, as well as emerging stars like Olivia Moultrie. She grew up admiring Mia Hamm; that meeting hasn’t happened yet, but maybe one day will.

“The soccer world is all interconnected,” DiMaria says. “It’s honestly surreal meeting people that you watch on TV and aspire to be like and then meeting them and seeing how kind and genuine they are.” —K.S.

Melanie Doggett

Gatorade National Girls Track and Field Player of the Year

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Melanie Doggett is no stranger to the spotlight. When she started setting age-group world records at the age of nine, she seemed destined to be a fixture in the prep track scene, even before she began her high school career at Landmark Christian High in Fairburn, Ga.

And what an entrance to the high school scene it was.

Doggett went unbeaten across her freshman outdoor season, taking home national titles in the 100- and 200-meter dashes at both Nike Outdoor Nationals and Under Armour Nationals, earning her the title of Gatorade Girls Track and Field Player of the Year. The award boasts a rich history, featuring past recipients like Olympians Sanya Richards-Ross and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone. But Doggett is the first freshman to receive the honor—an early indication that she’s not only on the same trajectory as the two American track icons but also poised to carve out her own legacy.

“It means to me that I know where I can be in the future,” Doggett says of winning the award. “I know where [Richards-Ross and McLaughlin-Levrone] are at now and I know I can definitely get there and just achieve my dream. It’s like a starting line to my track career.”

Doggett not only polished off her competition throughout the year, but she also blazed new benchmarks. At the Georgia High School Association state championship meet, she ran a 22.71 in the 200 meters, breaking the 14-and-under girls world record. She turned 15 a few weeks later, and quickly lowered her personal best even further at Nike Outdoor Nationals with a 22.48. Pairing that with a time of 11.18 seconds in the 100-meter dash, Doggett now owns the second fastest time in high school history among freshmen in both events.

The early success and records have come with plenty of fanfare. Doggett signed a name, image and likeness deal with Nike when she was in eighth grade and has already been featured on a billboard in Times Square. That sort of spotlight would be enough to get to any teenager, but Doggett is keeping her focus squarely on what brought her to track in the first place.

“Most of the time I’ve been running, I’ve just been running for fun and not really for anybody else,” she says. “I always knew I was fast but it was not like ‘Oh, I’m in the mix with everybody else’ and worried about all of this and all of that… I’m just worried about me and just having fun and enjoying being out there.” —Z.K.

Zacchaeus Brocks

Gatorade National Boys Track and Field Player of the Year

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Zacchaeus Brocks and his parents share a mantra: go shock the world. It’s a phrase that’s echoed around the family since Zacchaeus started running with the Motor City Run Club in elementary school, leaping over football yard markers because the full-sized hurdles were too tall for a nine-year-old to clear.

But that height never daunted Brocks, who quickly found his calling in the sport and opted to leave behind playing wide receiver to focus fully on running track.

“I was always excited to do hurdles,” he says. “I don’t think I was ever hesitant. I was always happy and excited to just try something new and just run and jump over stuff.”

Even still, Brocks and his family may have found it difficult to predict just how much of the world Zacchaeus would shock when he became the first high schooler to break 13 seconds in the 110-meter hurdles, posting a time of 12.98 seconds at the USATF U-20 Outdoor Championships in June. The breathtaking performance, along with a total of eight national championships across his indoor and outdoor high school track career resulted in him being named the Gatorade Boys Track and Field Player of the Year.

To break the 13-second barrier, Brocks had to overcome a number of recent setbacks. His junior outdoor season came to a premature end when he sustained a stress fracture in his big toe. Then, after winning the 60-meter hurdles at indoor New Balance Nationals, he had to take time off due to a left hamstring strain.

Brocks admits that coming back after the second injury was difficult and that doubts started to creep in of if he could still challenge the sub-13-second barrier. But as the outdoor season wore on, he rounded into form, setting the stage for him to peak at exactly the right time.

“When I crossed the line it was just waves of emotion,” he says of breaking 13 seconds. “Waves of thinking about what I went through last year and bouncing back and being able to do that, it just felt so good.”

And that’s still just the beginning for Brocks. After the U20 world championships in early August, Brocks will make his way to Ohio State, where he plans to focus on the 110-meter hurdles and study engineering. But his first and forever goal? Keep shocking the world. —Z.K.