Bucks Waive Cam Thomas Just Weeks After Signing Him

The Bucks are waiving Cam Thomas, NBA insider Shams Charania reported Monday evening.

The guard signed with the Bucks back in February, shortly after he had been released by the Nets. He played a total of 18 games with Milwaukee.

Bucks GM Jon Horst sold Thomas as a key part of the team's contention ability this season and the future after the team signed him post-trade deadline, while Doc Rivers compared Thomas to Lou Williams and Jamal Crawford after just two games. Now he's waived. https://t.co/6TZrMjnzXh — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 24, 2026

At the time of his signing, the hope was that Thomas would prove a boon to Milwaukee's offense and back up superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo while the Bucks attempt to compete for yet another title.

And for a minute there, it did seem that Thomas could be the spark the team needed. He dropped 34 points in just his first game, much to Giannis's delight, and even Thomas seemed confident in what he brought to the table that night.

Since then, however, he hasn't been as consistent. Aside from a 27-pointer on Feb. 20, Thomas

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