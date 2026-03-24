Bucks Waive Cam Thomas Just Weeks After Signing Him
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The Bucks are waiving Cam Thomas, NBA insider Shams Charania reported Monday evening.
The guard signed with the Bucks back in February, shortly after he had been released by the Nets. He played a total of 18 games with Milwaukee.
At the time of his signing, the hope was that Thomas would prove a boon to Milwaukee's offense and back up superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo while the Bucks attempt to compete for yet another title.
And for a minute there, it did seem that Thomas could be the spark the team needed. He dropped 34 points in just his first game, much to Giannis's delight, and even Thomas seemed confident in what he brought to the table that night.
Since then, however, he hasn't been as consistent. Aside from a 27-pointer on Feb. 20, Thomas
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Brigid Kennedy is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, she covered political news, sporting news and culture at TheWeek.com before moving to Livingetc, an interior design magazine. She is a graduate of Syracuse University, dual majoring in television, radio and film (from the Newhouse School of Public Communications) and marketing managment (from the Whitman School of Management). Offline, she enjoys going to the movies, reading and watching the Steelers.