Arkansas Baseball Trolls Texas Longhorns After Series Sweep
Entering this past weekend, No. 1 Texas Longhorns baseball had been dominant in conference play, posting a 19-2 record and sweeping five of their seven SEC series. After facing No. 11 Arkansas, Texas baseball was swept for the first time this season, and the Razorbacks aren't letting them forget it.
The Arkansas Baseball X account made sure to jump on the series sweep, posting a horns down graphic with the caption "Put 'em down".
The weekend series was the worst for the Longhorns thus far this season in conference play. Not only swept by the razorbacks, the Longhorns were outscored in the series 28-9, including a shutout in Thursdays game.
The Razorbacks now improve to an overall record of 40-9, while the Longhorns have dropped to 38-8 on the season. Despite the series sweep, Texas still sits atop the SEC with a conference record of 19-5, with Arkansas right behind them at 17-7.
Texas never found its footing against Arkansas, as each game of the series saw the Razorbacks claim a deciding victory. Thursday's shutout was the largest deficit the Longhorns lost by to a conference opponent this season, losing 9-0. Friday and Saturday's games saw some improvements with Texas finally scoring a run on Friday and eight runs on Saturday. Despite the eight-run offensive spark, the Longhorns still found themselves losing the game 13-8.
Standouts for Texas were relatively quiet throughout the series, with star players such as Will Gasparino, Jalin Flores, and Kimble Scheussler not finding their first hits until the final game on Saturday. Texas was scoreless in the series until Rylan Galvan blasted a solo home run in game two.
Pitching was also a struggle for Texas, a team that has a 3.21 ERA on the season, third in division I, allowed 28 total runs to Arkansas, all of which were earned.
The Longhorns must now look forward to its final series at home this week against Florida. Florida is currently 31-16 on the season and 9-13 in conference play.