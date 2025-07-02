Texas Longhorns Baseball Transfer Infeilder Finds New Home
Sophomore and former Texas infielder Cole Chamberlain is another Longhorn who entered the transfer portal this offseason, recently committing to Men's College World Series runner-up, Coastal Carolina.
Chamberlain confirmed his commitment to the Chanticleers via X on Monday, departing the Longhorns after a single season.
A likely reason for Chamberlain's departure was his limited role with Texas this past spring as a freshman. Chamberlain played in 22 games this season, starting 10 of them. In those 22 games, Chamberlain recorded a .135 batting average after going 5-37 at the plate. Having the second-fewest hits on the team, Chamberlain also had the second-fewest RBI, hitting three for the entirety of the season.
A Hectic Offseason in the Transfer Portal
Chamberlain joins several other Longhorns to enter the transfer portal after a successful first regular season in the SEC. The Longhorns, who finished as regular-season champions, ended the spring with a 44-14 record and a 22-8 record in conference. The team then had an unexpected ending to the year after failing to make it out of the Austin regional after two losses to UTSA.
After the season came to an end, Texas looked to the transfer portal to bolster its roster, adding some big names ahead of next spring. Though they have been adding impressive players, the Longhorns have also been the victim of the portal, losing players from last season.
Other than Chamberlain, some other Texas players to enter the portal include outfielders Will Gasparino and Tommy Farmer IV, both consistent role players with Texas in 2025, and former standout pitcher Ace Whitehead.
Texas is not only losing players to the portal, but the MLB draft as well, with standout outfielder Max Belyeu and shortstop Jalin Flores both eligible. Belyeu, who suffered a thumb injury early in the season, sat out most of the year for Texas, but won Big 12 Player of the Year in 2024. Flores was a consistent presence for the Longhorns, with a .270 career batting average, 35 home runs, and 133 RBI in three years with Texas
Some additions to the Texas roster in the offseason so far include some standout position players in former Notre Dame catcher Carson Tinney, Wake Forest left-handed pitcher Haiden Leffew and Stanford shortstop Temo Beccera, an expected replacement for Flores.
No more players can enter the transfer portal for collegiate baseball, having closed on July 1st, but there are still plenty of players to pursue that have already entered. With Texas taking full advantage of the portal this offseason, the Longhorns next season could have a whole new look to the roster.