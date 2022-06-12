Greenville Super Regional Live Updates: Texas vs. East Carolina
The Longhorns square off against East Carolina with a chance to book their trip to Omaha.
Pregame
The Longhorns have released their starting lineup and it is as follows:
CF Hodo
LF Kennedy
1B Melendez
RF Stehly
DH Todd
3B Messinger
C Ardoin
2B Campbell
SS Faltine
P Stevens
First
It was a fast start for the Horns, with Hodo getting on base and proceeding to steal second base. Melendez homers in his first at-bat to give Texas a 3-0 lead. Messenger then drives in Stehly from second to make it a 4-0 ballgame.
Rain Delay