Greenville Super Regional Live Updates: Texas vs. East Carolina

The Longhorns take on the Pirates on Sunday afternoon

The Longhorns square off against East Carolina with a chance to book their trip to Omaha.

Pregame

The Longhorns have released their starting lineup and it is as follows:

CF Hodo

LF Kennedy

1B Melendez

RF Stehly

DH Todd

3B Messinger

C Ardoin

2B Campbell

SS Faltine

P Stevens

First

It was a fast start for the Horns, with Hodo getting on base and proceeding to steal second base. Melendez homers in his first at-bat to give Texas a 3-0 lead. Messenger then drives in Stehly from second to make it a 4-0 ballgame.

Rain Delay

