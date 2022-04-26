Skip to main content

Texas 1B Ivan Melendez Receives Third Big 12 Player of the Week Honor

Melendez was once again named the Big 12 Player of the Week.

Another week and another award added to the mantle of Longhorn slugger Ivan Melendez, as he would pick up his third Big 12 Player of the Week award of the season following an absurd stretch at the plate. 

It is hard to put into words just how good Melendez was this week, as one look at his numbers and they will just jump off of the page. Melendez hit a staggering .500, managing a hit in all five games, including three-multi hit games on the week. 

That's just the tip of the iceberg for the Hispanic Titanic, however, as he would launch five home runs and rack up 11 RBI, bringing his season total to 21 home runs and 61 RBI respectively, both which lead the Big 12. Melendez would also manage an absurd 1.942 OPS for the week. 

Melendez BU 2

Ivan Melendez and Murphy Stehly

Melendez BU 3

Ivan Melendez

Melendez BU 4

Ivan Melendez

He has been not only the best hitter in the Big 12 this season, but Melendez has a claim at the title of being the best hitter in all of college baseball. Following the three-game sweep of Baylor, Melendez is hitting .401 on the season, which is third in the conference. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Melendez BU 2
Play
Baseball

No. 10 Texas Hits the Road for Midweek Game Against UTRGV

The Longhorns will play their second game against the Vaqueros on Tuesday.

By Connor Zimmerlee1 minute ago
1 minute ago
tope
Play
Football

Ex-Longhorns O-Lineman Rips Oklahoma's New NIL Collective

Former UT lineman questions whether Oklahoma's pockets are as deep as those at Texas.

By Zach Dimmitt1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Vic Schaefer
Play
News

Texas Women Land Another Top 100 Recruit for 2023

The Texas High School Player of the Year gives the Longhorns three players as part of their latest recruiting class

By Matthew Postins17 hours ago
17 hours ago

Melendez, one of three Texas Golden Spikes candidates, also has racked up a .908 SLG, .526 OBP and a 1.213 OPS, all of which are clear leaders in the Big 12. If Melendez continues to stay scorching hot at the plate, and there is no reason to believe he won't, not only will he add more Big 12 POTW awards to his mantle, but he might become the runaway favorite to take home the Golden Spikes. 

Melendez 1

Ivan Melendez

Ivan Melendez 4

Ivan Melendez

Ivan Melendez 6

Ivan Melendez

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Sign up for the daily LonghornsCountry.com Newsletter Today!

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Melendez BU 2
Baseball

No. 10 Texas Hits the Road for Midweek Game Against UTRGV

The Longhorns will play their second game against the Vaqueros on Tuesday.

By Connor Zimmerlee1 minute ago
tope
Football

Ex-Longhorns O-Lineman Rips Oklahoma's New NIL Collective

Former UT lineman questions whether Oklahoma's pockets are as deep as those at Texas.

By Zach Dimmitt1 hour ago
Vic Schaefer
News

Texas Women Land Another Top 100 Recruit for 2023

The Texas High School Player of the Year gives the Longhorns three players as part of their latest recruiting class

By Matthew Postins17 hours ago
Melendez BU 1
Baseball

No. 10 Texas Outscores Baylor 46-9 In Series Sweep

A complete recap of Texas' weekend series against Baylor.

By Connor Zimmerlee17 hours ago
Quinn Ewers
Football

Longhorns Post Spring Depth Chart: Where Things Sit On Offense After Orange-White Game

The Longhorns wrapped up practice on Saturday, and we got the first look at how things could shake out next fall

By Matt GalatzanApr 25, 2022
neyor worthy
Football

Spring Game or Not, Texas Offense Proved Its Big-Play Capability

The Longhorns gave fans a show during Saturday night’s Orange-White Spring Game

By Zach DimmittApr 25, 2022
USATSI_18097261
Football

The Sign that Texas’ Chemistry May Be Coming Around

Steve Sarkisian's off-hand comment might be reason to believe that spring workouts were a success beyond X’s and O’s

By Matthew PostinsApr 24, 2022
Austin Todd 3
Baseball

GAME LOG: Texas Wins 13-4 to Sweep Weekend Series Against Baylor

The Longhorns wrap up their weekend series against the Bears on Sunday.

By Connor ZimmerleeApr 24, 2022