Texas 1B Ivan Melendez Receives Third Big 12 Player of the Week Honor

Melendez was once again named the Big 12 Player of the Week.

Another week and another award added to the mantle of Longhorn slugger Ivan Melendez, as he would pick up his third Big 12 Player of the Week award of the season following an absurd stretch at the plate.

It is hard to put into words just how good Melendez was this week, as one look at his numbers and they will just jump off of the page. Melendez hit a staggering .500, managing a hit in all five games, including three-multi hit games on the week.

That's just the tip of the iceberg for the Hispanic Titanic, however, as he would launch five home runs and rack up 11 RBI, bringing his season total to 21 home runs and 61 RBI respectively, both which lead the Big 12. Melendez would also manage an absurd 1.942 OPS for the week.

He has been not only the best hitter in the Big 12 this season, but Melendez has a claim at the title of being the best hitter in all of college baseball. Following the three-game sweep of Baylor, Melendez is hitting .401 on the season, which is third in the conference.

Melendez, one of three Texas Golden Spikes candidates, also has racked up a .908 SLG, .526 OBP and a 1.213 OPS, all of which are clear leaders in the Big 12. If Melendez continues to stay scorching hot at the plate, and there is no reason to believe he won't, not only will he add more Big 12 POTW awards to his mantle, but he might become the runaway favorite to take home the Golden Spikes.

