Jim Schlossnagle Raves Over 'Competitive' Nature of Jonah Williams
Texas Longhorns two-sport star Jonah Williams has been a rising star for Jim Schlossnagle's team in the Forty Acres in the short amount of time he has been in the starting lineup.
Committing to Austin in both baseball and football, the outfielder began seeing his name in the starting lineup during Texas' series against the Auburn Tigers and has found himself hitting a remarkable .333 with seven RBI in the 10 games that he has started.
His time in the starting was highlighted Saturday by a clutch double with the bases that scored three runs and eventually resulted in a 5-2 win for the No. 1 Texas Longhorns, ending a four-game conference losing streak for the team.
His recent boost in leadership qualities has not gone unnoticed by head coach Schlossnagle, who elaborated on his young star in an interview.
"He's just super positive and always encouraging and vocal, but not in like a corny way. He just wants to win so bad," Schlossnagle said. "I think that he brings a lot to our team, which is pretty refreshing to have a guy that competitive and communicating with the dugout."
Schloss also opened up on how he encouraged his teammates, despite being at such a young age.
"You see him looking at the dugout, like 'come on boys, get behind me, get behind me,' and they're doing the same thing with him and he's just a special human being. Obviously, he is physically talented, but just having that belief, you know, he struck out the at-bat before then he comes up with the bases loaded and gets a big hit today, so that just really says a lot about who he is."
The Longhorns will likely depart from their No. 1 ranking this week but will finish up their regular season in Norman for a series with the Oklahoma Sooners as the Burnt Orange begin to shift their attitude into championship fight mode.