Texas Longhorns Have Entered the Race for Ohio State WR Commit, per Report

The Texas Longhorns officially signed 23 players in a talented 2026 recruiting class during Early Signing Day, securing the program's future with a slew of newcomers.

Headlined by five-star talents like quarterback Dia Bell, running back Derrek Cooper, athlete Jermaine Bishop Jr. and linebacker Tyler Atkinson, Texas has a bright future ahead.

However, it appears that the Longhorns aren't quite done with adding to the class, and are looking to do so with arguably the best player in the 2026 cycle.

Texas Reportedly Targeting Ohio State WR Commit Chris Henry Jr.

Ohio State Buckeyes commit Chris Henry Jr. of Mater Dei High School in California walks across the sideline prior to the NCAA football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Texas Longhorns at Ohio Stadium. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

According to reports from On3's Pete Nakos, the Longhorns are making a push for Ohio State Buckeyes five-star wide receiver commit Chris Henry Jr., reportedly offering him a notable NIL deal in hopes of getting him to flip to Texas. The Oregon Ducks are also heavily in the mix.

A product of prestigious Mater Dei, Henry Jr. has been committed to the Buckeyes since July 2023. This long commitment made it seem like a guarantee that he would sign with Ohio State on Monday, but after the news broke that wide receivers coach Brian Hartline would be taking the head coaching job at USF, Henry Jr.'s decision became tougher.

The Ducks pounced on Henry Jr. as a result, and he ended up not signing during Mater Dei's ceremony.

Henry Jr. announced on social media shortly after that he won't sign yet and still needs to "weigh his options."

"I have not signed yet," Henry Jr. wrote on X. "Still trying to weigh my options due to coaching changes I just want to make the right decision for my future. Gods plan."

Chris Henry Jr. Was at Texas vs. Ohio State

Chris Henry Jr., Mater Dei wide receiver, soaks up the atmosphere of the game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Texas Longhorns at Ohio Stadium on Aug. 30, 2025. | Lori Schmidt / Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Henry was in attendance for Texas' 14-7 loss to Buckeyes in the season opener, giving him a chance to see the Longhorns in person.

Texas originally offered him in February 2024 shorty after Oregon and right before programs like Alabama, LSU and Georgia extended offers as well.

At this point, it appears likely that Henry Jr. will still end up at either Ohio State or flip to Oregon, but a lucrative NIL deal from the Longhorns is certainly tough for any recruit to ignore.

The Longhorns signed wide receivers Chris Stewart and Kohen Brown on Wednesday, but it's no secret that the addition of Henry Jr. would immediately become the best of the bunch if he surprisingly ends up choosing Texas.