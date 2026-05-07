Jim Schlossnagle Updates Anthony Pack Jr.'s Injury Status For Tennessee Series

Texas fans are well aware that Anthony Pack Jr. has already cemented himself as a star for this Longhorns team. The freshman left fielder has emerged as a legitimate SEC Freshman of the Year candidate while becoming one of the most productive underclassmen Texas has seen in years.

So when Pack was left out of the starting lineup against UTSA for the first time all season, concern was understandable. Initial reports suggested the outfielder was simply getting a day off. But confusion grew later in the game when Pack entered defensively in left field for Ashton Larson in the seventh inning.

At that point, with Texas trailing by one run, the question emerged: If Pack was healthy enough to enter the game, why not let one of the Longhorns’ best hitters take an at-bat in a key moment?

After the game, head coach Jim Schlossnagle clarified the situation, explaining Texas was simply being cautious with the freshman. But will Pack be ready for this weekend’s highly anticipated series against Tennessee?

Will Pack be ready for the weekend?

Texas freshman Anthony Pack Jr. walks to first base against the Mississippi State Bulldogs on May 1, 2026, at UFCU Disch-Falk Field in Austin, Texas. | Noah McCord, The Reflector

“I was trying to avoid him swinging,” Schlossnagle said after the game. “He can swing, just not 100% right now.”

According to Schlossnagle, the issue stemmed from “a little weird thing” that happened in the weight room rather than a baseball-related injury.

“I just want him fully healthy for the weekend. So he should be fine,” Schlossnagle said. “We did the imaging, and there’s nothing physically that anybody can find wrong with him.”

That’s certainly encouraging news for Texas, as Pack is expected to be “fully available” this weekend.

“I haven’t seen him today. He got some good treatment yesterday,” Schlossnagle said. “They tell me he’ll be fine, but wait and see. We’ll probably give him one more day without swinging.”

Texas appears to have avoided a worst-case scenario, as another absence from Pack would have created a serious issue for a Longhorns outfield group already dealing with limited depth. More importantly, Texas simply can’t afford to lose one of its most productive bats during the stretch run of SEC play.

His .384 batting average in conference play ranks second in the SEC, ahead of teammates Aiden Robbins and Carson Tinney, while his 33 hits and nine doubles also rank among the conference leaders. On the season, Pack is hitting .348 with 42 runs scored and 40 RBIs.

Texas could also soon receive reinforcements elsewhere in the outfield.

Schlossnagle said outfielder Dariyan Pendergrass is “super close” to returning and will travel with the team this weekend.

“He’ll be available this weekend,” Schlossnagle said. “I don’t know that we’ll use him because you don’t want to set him back, but once he’s ready to go, we’re going to get him in there, because he brings another added dimension to the team.”

Pendergrass made his first career start earlier this season against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, finishing 1-for-2 with a walk and three RBIs in Texas’ 14-7 win. His return should certainly help the outfield depth heading into postseason play, especially considering his serious upside at the position.

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