LIVE UPDATES: Texas Strikes First, Longhorns Lead 1-0 After the Second Inning

Texas will attempt to salvage the series on Sunday afternoon.

For the second straight game the Red Raiders walked off against Texas in the bottom of the tenth inning. Aaron Nixon came in with a one run lead before allowing the tying run to score and loading the bases, which would lead to the eventual walk-off grand slam given up by Andre Duplantier II. Now, Texas looks to avoid the sweep and avoid an 0-3 start in conference play. 

Follow along below for live updates throughout the game as Texas takes on Texas Tech.

Pregame 

The Longhorns have released their starting lineup and it is as follows: 

LF Kennedy

CF Hodo

1B Melendez

DH Stehly

C Ardoin

SS Faltine

3B Messinger

2B Daly

RF Campbell

P Gordon

Top First

Mason Molina (TTU) pitching

Kennedy: Groundout to first

Hodo: Pop out to second

Melendez: Walk

Stehly: Groundout to second

Bottom First

Lucas Gordon (Texas) pitching

Murrell: Single

Stilwell: Fielder's choice, Murrell out at second

Jung: Fielder's choice, Stilwell out at second

Coleman: Strikeout swinging

Top Second

Ardoin: Double

Faltine: Walk

Messinger: Sac bunt, both runners advance

Daly: Sac fly, Ardoin scores

Campbell: Bunt single, Faltine to third, caught stealing

Kennedy: Will lead off third

Bottom Second

Wilson: Walk

Washburn: Strikeout swinging

White: Fly out to center

Kelly: Fly out to right

