LIVE UPDATES: Texas Strikes First, Longhorns Lead 1-0 After the Second Inning
For the second straight game the Red Raiders walked off against Texas in the bottom of the tenth inning. Aaron Nixon came in with a one run lead before allowing the tying run to score and loading the bases, which would lead to the eventual walk-off grand slam given up by Andre Duplantier II. Now, Texas looks to avoid the sweep and avoid an 0-3 start in conference play.
Follow along below for live updates throughout the game as Texas takes on Texas Tech.
Pregame
The Longhorns have released their starting lineup and it is as follows:
LF Kennedy
CF Hodo
1B Melendez
DH Stehly
C Ardoin
SS Faltine
3B Messinger
2B Daly
RF Campbell
P Gordon
Top First
Mason Molina (TTU) pitching
Kennedy: Groundout to first
Hodo: Pop out to second
Melendez: Walk
Stehly: Groundout to second
Bottom First
Lucas Gordon (Texas) pitching
Murrell: Single
Stilwell: Fielder's choice, Murrell out at second
Jung: Fielder's choice, Stilwell out at second
Coleman: Strikeout swinging
Top Second
Ardoin: Double
Faltine: Walk
Messinger: Sac bunt, both runners advance
Daly: Sac fly, Ardoin scores
Campbell: Bunt single, Faltine to third, caught stealing
Kennedy: Will lead off third
Bottom Second
Wilson: Walk
Washburn: Strikeout swinging
White: Fly out to center
Kelly: Fly out to right
