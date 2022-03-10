Skip to main content

LIVE UPDATES: Texas Strikes First, Longhorns Lead 2-0 After the First Inning

The Longhorns return to Austin to take on Texas State on Wednesday.

It wasn't a pretty win for Texas on Tuesday, but the Longhorns managed to get out of San Marcos with a 9-8 win over Texas State. A second straight rough outing from the pitching staff almost cost Texas but the offense was able to carry the load, producing clutch hits in key situations in the win. 

Now the two teams travel to Austin to finish the midweek home and home series, where the No. 1 Longhorns will look to complete the sweep ahead of their weekend series against South Carolina. 

You can follow along here for live updates as the Longhorns take on the Bobcats on Wednesday.

Pregame

The Longhorns have released their lineup and it is as follows: 

CF Hodo

LF Kennedy

1B Ivan Melendez

C Ardoin

3B Stehly 

SS Faltine

DH O'Dowd

2B Daly

RF Campbell

P Eckhardt

Top First

Justin Eckhardt (Texas) pitching

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

cobb 1
Play
Baseball

LIVE UPDATES: Texas Strikes First, Longhorns Lead 2-0 After the First Inning

The Longhorns return to Austin to take on Texas State on Wednesday.

By Connor Zimmerlee57 minutes ago
57 minutes ago
Gary Patterson
Play
News

Chris Del Conte Reveals Why Longhorns Added Gary Patterson To Staff

Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte considers adding Gary Patterson similar to what Alabama's Nick Saban on his staff

By Cole Thompson2 hours ago
2 hours ago
USATSI_17299703
Play
Longhorns in the pros

Former Longhorn Jordan Hicks Released By Cardinals

Former Longhorns LB Jordan Hicks will be looking for a new home in 2022

By Matt Galatzan2 hours ago
2 hours ago

Wuthrich: Line out to right

Gonzales: Strikeout swinging

Shuffield: Line out to right

Bottom First

Peyton Zabel (Texas State) pitching

Hodo: Walks

Kennedy: Two-run home run

Melendez: Double

Ardoin: Fielder's choice

Stehly: Double

Matthew Nicholas (Texas State) pitching

Faltine: Strikeout swinging

O'Dowd: Groundout to first

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook

cobb 1
Baseball

LIVE UPDATES: Texas Strikes First, Longhorns Lead 2-0 After the First Inning

The Longhorns return to Austin to take on Texas State on Wednesday.

By Connor Zimmerlee57 minutes ago
Gary Patterson
News

Chris Del Conte Reveals Why Longhorns Added Gary Patterson To Staff

Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte considers adding Gary Patterson similar to what Alabama's Nick Saban on his staff

By Cole Thompson2 hours ago
USATSI_17299703
Longhorns in the pros

Former Longhorn Jordan Hicks Released By Cardinals

Former Longhorns LB Jordan Hicks will be looking for a new home in 2022

By Matt Galatzan2 hours ago
Ehlinger
Longhorns in the pros

Colts Trade Carson Wentz To Washington; Ehlinger Next To Start?

Carson Wentz's tenure in Indianapolis is now officially over. Can Sam Ehlinger take his spot?

By Tomer Barazani5 hours ago
Lafayette Kaiuway
Football

Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Texas Makes Cut for Elite In-State TE Kaiuway

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

By Longhorns Country Staff9 hours ago
Sark
Football

WATCH: Longhorns Release SEC Hype Video

WATCH: Texas Longhorns released a hype video on Tuesday surrounding the addition of the program to the Southeastern Conference in 2025

By Tomer BarazaniMar 8, 2022
Johntay Cook Rueben Owens
Recruiting

Top 2023 RB Rueben Owens Planning Back-to-Back Visits To Texas

The Longhorns are firmly in the mix for the nation's top 2023 running back

By Matt GalatzanMar 8, 2022
rameyy
News

How Will Texas Fare in Big-12 Tournament?

How do the No. 22 Texas Longhorns stack up in the bevy of predictions for the Big-12 Tournament?

By Bri AmaranthusMar 8, 2022