LIVE UPDATES: Texas Strikes First, Longhorns Lead 2-0 After the First Inning

The Longhorns return to Austin to take on Texas State on Wednesday.

It wasn't a pretty win for Texas on Tuesday, but the Longhorns managed to get out of San Marcos with a 9-8 win over Texas State. A second straight rough outing from the pitching staff almost cost Texas but the offense was able to carry the load, producing clutch hits in key situations in the win.

Now the two teams travel to Austin to finish the midweek home and home series, where the No. 1 Longhorns will look to complete the sweep ahead of their weekend series against South Carolina.

You can follow along here for live updates as the Longhorns take on the Bobcats on Wednesday.

Pregame

The Longhorns have released their lineup and it is as follows:

CF Hodo

LF Kennedy

1B Ivan Melendez

C Ardoin

3B Stehly

SS Faltine

DH O'Dowd

2B Daly

RF Campbell

P Eckhardt

Top First

Justin Eckhardt (Texas) pitching

Wuthrich: Line out to right

Gonzales: Strikeout swinging

Shuffield: Line out to right

Bottom First

Peyton Zabel (Texas State) pitching

Hodo: Walks

Kennedy: Two-run home run

Melendez: Double

Ardoin: Fielder's choice

Stehly: Double

Matthew Nicholas (Texas State) pitching

Faltine: Strikeout swinging

O'Dowd: Groundout to first

