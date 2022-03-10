LIVE UPDATES: Texas Strikes First, Longhorns Lead 2-0 After the First Inning
It wasn't a pretty win for Texas on Tuesday, but the Longhorns managed to get out of San Marcos with a 9-8 win over Texas State. A second straight rough outing from the pitching staff almost cost Texas but the offense was able to carry the load, producing clutch hits in key situations in the win.
Now the two teams travel to Austin to finish the midweek home and home series, where the No. 1 Longhorns will look to complete the sweep ahead of their weekend series against South Carolina.
You can follow along here for live updates as the Longhorns take on the Bobcats on Wednesday.
Pregame
The Longhorns have released their lineup and it is as follows:
CF Hodo
LF Kennedy
1B Ivan Melendez
C Ardoin
3B Stehly
SS Faltine
DH O'Dowd
2B Daly
RF Campbell
P Eckhardt
Top First
Justin Eckhardt (Texas) pitching
Wuthrich: Line out to right
Gonzales: Strikeout swinging
Shuffield: Line out to right
Bottom First
Peyton Zabel (Texas State) pitching
Hodo: Walks
Kennedy: Two-run home run
Melendez: Double
Ardoin: Fielder's choice
Stehly: Double
Matthew Nicholas (Texas State) pitching
Faltine: Strikeout swinging
O'Dowd: Groundout to first
