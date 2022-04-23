LIVE UPDATES: Baylor Adds A Run, Longhorns Trail 3-1 Going Into the Bottom of the Third

The Longhorns take on the Bears in game two on Saturday.

If you score 20 runs in a game, odds are you will walk away from that game with a win, which is what happened for Texas on Friday. The Longhorns came out and routed Baylor 20-1 to take game one of the series in dominant fashion, and will look to get the win in game two on Saturday to clinch the series win.

Pregame

The Longhorns have released their starting lineup and it is as follows:

CF Hodo

DH Todd

1B Melendez

RF Stehly

C Ardoin

3B Messinger

LF Campbell

2B Daly

SS Faltine

P Stevens

Top First

Tristan Stevens (Texas) pitching

Pineda: Pop out to second

Richardson: Groundout to third

McKenzie: Strikeout swinging

Bottom First

Kobe Andrade (Baylor) pitching

Hodo: Walk

Todd: Sac bunt, Hodo to second

Melendez: HBP

Stehly: Fly out to left

Ardoin: Fielder's choice, Melendez out at second

Top Second

Nevin: Single

Neumann: Single, Nevin to third

Wehsener: RBI single Baylor leads 1-0

Cardoza-Oquendo: Sac bunt, both runners advance

Schoenvogel: RBI groundout Baylor leads 2-0

Caley: Strikeout swinging

Bottom Second

Messinger: Single

Campbell: Walk

Daly: Sac bunt, both runners advance

Faltine: Walk

Hodo: Sac fly, Messinger scores Baylor leads 2-1

Todd: Fly out to center

Top Third

Pineda: Fly out to right

Richardson: Strikeout swinging

McKenzie: Solo home run

Nevin: Line out to short

