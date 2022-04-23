LIVE UPDATES: Baylor Adds A Run, Longhorns Trail 3-1 Going Into the Bottom of the Third
If you score 20 runs in a game, odds are you will walk away from that game with a win, which is what happened for Texas on Friday. The Longhorns came out and routed Baylor 20-1 to take game one of the series in dominant fashion, and will look to get the win in game two on Saturday to clinch the series win.
Pregame
The Longhorns have released their starting lineup and it is as follows:
CF Hodo
DH Todd
1B Melendez
RF Stehly
C Ardoin
3B Messinger
LF Campbell
2B Daly
SS Faltine
P Stevens
Top First
Tristan Stevens (Texas) pitching
Pineda: Pop out to second
Richardson: Groundout to third
McKenzie: Strikeout swinging
Bottom First
Kobe Andrade (Baylor) pitching
Hodo: Walk
Todd: Sac bunt, Hodo to second
Melendez: HBP
Stehly: Fly out to left
Ardoin: Fielder's choice, Melendez out at second
Top Second
Nevin: Single
Neumann: Single, Nevin to third
Wehsener: RBI single Baylor leads 1-0
Cardoza-Oquendo: Sac bunt, both runners advance
Schoenvogel: RBI groundout Baylor leads 2-0
Caley: Strikeout swinging
Bottom Second
Messinger: Single
Campbell: Walk
Daly: Sac bunt, both runners advance
Faltine: Walk
Hodo: Sac fly, Messinger scores Baylor leads 2-1
Todd: Fly out to center
Top Third
Pineda: Fly out to right
Richardson: Strikeout swinging
McKenzie: Solo home run
Nevin: Line out to short
