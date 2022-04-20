LIVE UPDATES: Texas Hangs A Six Spot, Longhorns Lead 8-1 After the Second Inning

The Longhorns conclude their midweek series against the Falcons.

Texas suffered by far their worse loss of the season on Tuesday, as Air Force came into Austin and routed the Longhorns 14-2. Now, Texas will look to turn things around on Wednesday and split the midweek series with the Falcons.

Follow along below for live updates throughout the game as Texas takes on Air Force.

Pregame

The Longhorns have released their starting lineup and it is as follows:

CF Hodo

DH Todd

1B Melendez

RF Stehly

C Ardoin

3B Messinger

2B Daly

SS Faltine

P Sthele

Top First

Travis Sthele (Texas) pitching

Kulasingam: Solo home run

Covin: Single

Garcia: Pop out to third

Greiving: Fly out to left

Skenes: Groundout to third

Bottom First

Zach Argo (Air Force) pitching

Hodo: Single

Todd: Single

Melendez: Grounded into double play (5-3), Todd to second

Stehly: Two-run home run

Ardoin: HBP

Messinger: Strikeout looking

Top Second

Thomason: Fly out to center

Altorfer: Single

Tamiya: Fielder's choice, Altorfer to second

Joe: Groundout to second

Bottom Second

Ryan Stohr (Air Force) pitching

Campbell: HBP, steals second (to third on E1)

Daly: RBI double

Faltine: RBI single, second on throw

Hodo: Walk

Todd: Fly out to center, both runners advance

Kyle Moats (Air Force) pitching

Melendez: Line out to short

Stehly: Walk

Ardoin: Three-run double

Messinger: RBI single

Campbell: Pop out to second

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Sign up for the daily LonghornsCountry.com Newsletter Today!

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.