LIVE UPDATES: Texas Hangs A Six Spot, Longhorns Lead 8-1 After the Second Inning
Texas suffered by far their worse loss of the season on Tuesday, as Air Force came into Austin and routed the Longhorns 14-2. Now, Texas will look to turn things around on Wednesday and split the midweek series with the Falcons.
Follow along below for live updates throughout the game as Texas takes on Air Force.
Pregame
The Longhorns have released their starting lineup and it is as follows:
CF Hodo
DH Todd
1B Melendez
RF Stehly
C Ardoin
3B Messinger
2B Daly
SS Faltine
P Sthele
Top First
Travis Sthele (Texas) pitching
Kulasingam: Solo home run
Covin: Single
Garcia: Pop out to third
Greiving: Fly out to left
Skenes: Groundout to third
Bottom First
Zach Argo (Air Force) pitching
Hodo: Single
Todd: Single
Melendez: Grounded into double play (5-3), Todd to second
Stehly: Two-run home run
Ardoin: HBP
Messinger: Strikeout looking
Top Second
Thomason: Fly out to center
Altorfer: Single
Tamiya: Fielder's choice, Altorfer to second
Joe: Groundout to second
Bottom Second
Ryan Stohr (Air Force) pitching
Campbell: HBP, steals second (to third on E1)
Daly: RBI double
Faltine: RBI single, second on throw
Hodo: Walk
Todd: Fly out to center, both runners advance
Kyle Moats (Air Force) pitching
Melendez: Line out to short
Stehly: Walk
Ardoin: Three-run double
Messinger: RBI single
Campbell: Pop out to second
