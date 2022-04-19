LIVE UPDATES: No. 10 Texas Opens Midweek Series Against Air Force

The Longhorns welcome the Falcons to the Disch on Tuesday.

After a rough road series against Kansas State that saw Texas drop two out of three games, the Longhorns return home for a five game week. Kicking off the action is a two-game, midweek series against Air Force as Texas will look to get back on track and finish the season strong.

Follow along below for live updates throughout the game as Texas takes on Air Force.

Pregame

The Longhorns have released their starting lineup and it is as follows:

LF Kennedy

DH Todd

1B Melendez

RF Stehly

C Ardoin

CF Hodo

3B Messinger

2B Daly

SS Faltine

P Eckhardt

