Skip to main content

LIVE UPDATES: No. 10 Texas Opens Midweek Series Against Air Force

The Longhorns welcome the Falcons to the Disch on Tuesday.

After a rough road series against Kansas State that saw Texas drop two out of three games, the Longhorns return home for a five game week. Kicking off the action is a two-game, midweek series against Air Force as Texas will look to get back on track and finish the season strong. 

Follow along below for live updates throughout the game as Texas takes on Air Force.

Pregame

The Longhorns have released their starting lineup and it is as follows: 

LF Kennedy

DH Todd

1B Melendez

RF Stehly

C Ardoin

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

USATSI_17614527
Play
Men's Basketball

Longhorns Land Commitment From New Mexico State Transfer Jabari Rice

Texas has landed an impact player for the 2022-23 season through the NCAA Transfer Portal

By Matt Galatzan30 minutes ago
30 minutes ago
Agiye Hall
Play
Football

Transfer Target Agiye Hall Very Impressed With Longhorns Visit

Agiye Hall is a major Texas target, and the Longhorns appear to be in good standing

By Matt Galatzan5 hours ago
5 hours ago
3e567a52-5686-4c8e-a5a7-10bb3e7e8351-AEM_Texas_vs_TLU_MBB-30
Play
Men's Basketball

Longhorns Guard Devin Askew Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Longhorns guard Devin Askew announces that he will transfer from the University of Texas after just one season

By Tomer Barazani5 hours ago
5 hours ago

CF Hodo

3B Messinger

2B Daly

SS Faltine

P Eckhardt

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Sign up for the daily LonghornsCountry.com Newsletter Today!

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

USATSI_17614527
Men's Basketball

Longhorns Land Commitment From New Mexico State Transfer Jabari Rice

Texas has landed an impact player for the 2022-23 season through the NCAA Transfer Portal

By Matt Galatzan30 minutes ago
Agiye Hall
Football

Transfer Target Agiye Hall Very Impressed With Longhorns Visit

Agiye Hall is a major Texas target, and the Longhorns appear to be in good standing

By Matt Galatzan5 hours ago
3e567a52-5686-4c8e-a5a7-10bb3e7e8351-AEM_Texas_vs_TLU_MBB-30
Men's Basketball

Longhorns Guard Devin Askew Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Longhorns guard Devin Askew announces that he will transfer from the University of Texas after just one season

By Tomer Barazani5 hours ago
Troy Omeire
News

Texas WR Troy Omeire Slowly Finding Footing After Second Torn ACL

Troy Omeire has yet to play for the Longhorns after suffering two season-ending injuries

By Cole Thompson5 hours ago
davis free throw
Men's Basketball

Elite Texas Transfer Target Kendric Davis Reveals Top 7

Davis led the American Athletic Conference in points per game (19.4) last season

By Zach Dimmitt9 hours ago
Dylan Campbell 3
Baseball

No. 10 Texas Looks to Get Back on Track Against Air Force

The Longhorns welcome the Falcons to the Disch for a midweek series.

By Connor Zimmerlee9 hours ago
Lucas Gordon 6
Baseball

Disappointing Performances Cause Texas to Drop Series to Kansas State

A complete recap of Texas' series against Kansas State.

By Connor Zimmerlee9 hours ago
HDG4BV3U7RHU3DFINCNQCUCVYY
Football

WATCH: Ja'Tavion Sanders & D'shawn Jamison Make Impressive Plays in Scrimmage

Texas Longhorns’ Ja'Tavion Sanders and D'shawn Jamison demonstrated their talents in a recent spring practice

By Tomer BarazaniApr 18, 2022