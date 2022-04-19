LIVE UPDATES: No. 10 Texas Opens Midweek Series Against Air Force
After a rough road series against Kansas State that saw Texas drop two out of three games, the Longhorns return home for a five game week. Kicking off the action is a two-game, midweek series against Air Force as Texas will look to get back on track and finish the season strong.
Follow along below for live updates throughout the game as Texas takes on Air Force.
Pregame
The Longhorns have released their starting lineup and it is as follows:
LF Kennedy
DH Todd
1B Melendez
RF Stehly
C Ardoin
CF Hodo
3B Messinger
2B Daly
SS Faltine
P Eckhardt
