LIVE UPDATES: Cougars Add Another, Longhorns Trail 6-0 After the Second Inning
Texas had a rough week of baseball last week, as they dropped a game against Texas State and lost two in a row to lose the series against South Carolina. Now, they are on the road once again as they look to bounce back against College of Charleston in a Tuesday contest.
Follow along below for live updates throughout the game as Texas takes on College of Charleston.
Pregame
The Longhorns have released their starting lineup and it is as follows:
CF Hodo
LF Kennedy
1B Melendez
C Ardoin
RF Stehly
DH Powell
3B Messinger
SS Faltine
2B Daly
P Duplantier
Top First
Trey Pooser (CofC) pitching
Hodo: Strikeout swinging
Kennedy: Groundout to second
Melendez: Single
Ardoin: Single
Stehly: Groundout
Bottom First
Andre Duplantier II (Texas) pitching
Sorrentino: Single
Mershon: Single
Harlan: Walk
Marr: Grand slam
Hall: Groundout to first
Hansis: Home run
Choboy: Groundout to pitcher
Dean: Pop out to second
Top Second
Powell: Strikeout swinging
Messinger: Line out to center
Faltine: Groundout to first
Bottom Second
Justin Eckhard (Texas) pitching
Cochrane: Single, steals second
Sorrentino: Single, out at home
Mershon: Single
Harlan: RBI fielder's choice
Marr: Strikeout swinging
