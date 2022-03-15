LIVE UPDATES: Cougars Add Another, Longhorns Trail 6-0 After the Second Inning

The Longhorns are on the road as they face the Cougars on Tuesday.

Texas had a rough week of baseball last week, as they dropped a game against Texas State and lost two in a row to lose the series against South Carolina. Now, they are on the road once again as they look to bounce back against College of Charleston in a Tuesday contest.

Follow along below for live updates throughout the game as Texas takes on College of Charleston.

Pregame

The Longhorns have released their starting lineup and it is as follows:

CF Hodo

LF Kennedy

1B Melendez

C Ardoin

RF Stehly

DH Powell

3B Messinger

SS Faltine

2B Daly

P Duplantier

Top First

Trey Pooser (CofC) pitching

Hodo: Strikeout swinging

Kennedy: Groundout to second

Melendez: Single

Ardoin: Single

Stehly: Groundout

Bottom First

Andre Duplantier II (Texas) pitching

Sorrentino: Single

Mershon: Single

Harlan: Walk

Marr: Grand slam

Hall: Groundout to first

Hansis: Home run

Choboy: Groundout to pitcher

Dean: Pop out to second

Top Second

Powell: Strikeout swinging

Messinger: Line out to center

Faltine: Groundout to first

Bottom Second

Justin Eckhard (Texas) pitching

Cochrane: Single, steals second

Sorrentino: Single, out at home

Mershon: Single

Harlan: RBI fielder's choice

Marr: Strikeout swinging

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.