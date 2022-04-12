LIVE UPDATES: Melendez Goes Deep, Longhorns Lead 1-0 After the First Inning
After a rough start to conference play, the Longhorns have bounced back in strong fashion by taking four out of six games against Oklahoma and TCU. Texas now welcomes Stephen F. Austin to Austin on Tuesday as they look to build momentum heading into the weekend.
Follow along below for live updates throughout the game as Texas takes on Stephen F. Austin.
Pregame
The Longhorns have released their starting lineup and it is as follows:
LF Campbell
CF Hodo
1B Melendez
RF Stehly
C Ardoin
DH Todd
3B Messinger
SS Faltine
2B O'Dowd
P Duplantier II
Top First
Andre Duplantier II (Texas) pitching
Quinn Ewers and Xavier Worthy Have Message For Longhorns' Top Recruit
Two of Texas' biggest offensive stars are trying to lure in another
Longhorns Coach Sarkisian Responds to Ojomo 'B*** S*** 7-6 Texas' Comments
Steve Sarkisian was not happy about the criticisms from veteran Moro Ojomo
No. 7 Texas Takes on Stephen F. Austin In Midweek Contest
The Longhorns welcome the Lumberjacks to the Disch on Tuesday.
Cullen: Fly out to right
Crawford: HBP, steals second
Loranger: Fly out to left
Martin: Strikeout swinging
Bottom First
Peyton Parker (SFA) pitching
Campbell: Groundout to short
Hodo: Strikeout looking
Melendez: Solo home run
Stehly: Single
Ardoin: Line out to right
You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98
Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Sign up for the daily LonghornsCountry.com Newsletter Today!
Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!