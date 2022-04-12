LIVE UPDATES: Melendez Goes Deep, Longhorns Lead 1-0 After the First Inning

The Longhorns take on the the Lumberjacks in a midweek contest.

After a rough start to conference play, the Longhorns have bounced back in strong fashion by taking four out of six games against Oklahoma and TCU. Texas now welcomes Stephen F. Austin to Austin on Tuesday as they look to build momentum heading into the weekend.

Follow along below for live updates throughout the game as Texas takes on Stephen F. Austin.

Pregame

The Longhorns have released their starting lineup and it is as follows:

LF Campbell

CF Hodo

1B Melendez

RF Stehly

C Ardoin

DH Todd

3B Messinger

SS Faltine

2B O'Dowd

P Duplantier II

Top First

Andre Duplantier II (Texas) pitching

Cullen: Fly out to right

Crawford: HBP, steals second

Loranger: Fly out to left

Martin: Strikeout swinging

Bottom First

Peyton Parker (SFA) pitching

Campbell: Groundout to short

Hodo: Strikeout looking

Melendez: Solo home run

Stehly: Single

Ardoin: Line out to right

