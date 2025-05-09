Longhorns 1B Kimble Schuessler 'Prepared' for Florida Series
From the end of the 2024 season and through a majority of the 2025 campaign, the No. 1 Texas Longhorns did not lose a weekend series. Unfortunately, that streak came to a crashing halt when they hit the road to take on the Arkansas Razorbacks last weekend.
Not only did they lose their first series of the season and as members of the SEC, but it was their first three-game losing streak of the campaign. Despite the rough showing on the road, though, first baseman Kimble Schuessler chose to look at the positive of the outcome ahead of Texas' three-game set against the Florida Gators.
"You don't really know who you are until you get backed into a corner and you have to respond," he said. "I think it's a great thing for our team. We've had a ton of success but we were going to lose a series eventually."
The first step in bouncing back for the Longhorns was a midweek contest against the Lamar Cardinals. A slow start had the game close headed into the eighth inning, but then the Longhorns ripped off five runs and ultimately cruised to the 9-3 victory.
"I mean just the the way we responded on Tuesday," said the first baseman about the midweek win over Lamar. "The work we put in after that Arkansas series has definitely been right. I think we're going to be prepared for this weekend."
One series, whether good or bad, does not define a team's season. Rather, looking at the larger body of the work is the best way to gauge a team. And when it comes to the Longhorns, they boast one of the nation's résumés as the SEC Tournament and postseason play creeps closer.
Yes, it was an ugly showing on the road against the Razorbacks. However, every series before that is much more indicative of how dominant they can be. For now, though, they'll look to shake off the sting of being swept and go out and play the brand of baseball that they've shown they can play all season.