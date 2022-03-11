Skip to main content

WATCH: Longhorns Catcher Hoffart Suspended After In-Game Drinking Incident

A handful of things have gone wrong for the Longhorns over the past 24 hours

No. 1 Texas got the 2022 college baseball season started on the right foot. The Longhorns won the first 11 games, outscoring their opponents 85-11. 

But after going 1-2 in their last three games, including a 6-4 loss Wednesday night against the Texas State Bobcats, things have started to go downhill for the No. 1 team in the country. 

Things continued to snowball on Thursday. According to a report, Texas catcher Preston Hoffart has been suspended indefinitely for drinking from a flask in the Longhorns' bullpen during Tuesday's 9-8 win against Texas State in San Marcos. 

Video proof of the incident clearly shows Hoffart in full catchers' gear taking a flask from someone in the crowd before kneeling down and drinking at the edge of the Texas bullpen. 

The video contains language that some may find offensive. 

As of Thursday evening, Texas baseball's official website no longer has Hoffart on the team roster. 

A junior from Magnolia, TX, Hoffart transferred to the Forty Acres in the 2020 offseason after spending two seasons at Blinn College in College Station. He was a productive player for the Buccaneers, playing in 67 career games with 44 hits, 23 RBI, and one home run.

He has not appeared in a game for Texas this season. 

The Longhorns will now travel to Columbia, SC for a three-game series with the South Carolina Gamecocks this weekend. 

