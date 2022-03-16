LIVE UPDATES: Texas Bats Come to Life, Longhorns Lead 6-3 After Three Innings
Tuesday was another rough outing for the Longhorns, as Texas lost their third straight game in an 8-4 defeat at the hands of College of Charleston. Duplantier allowed five early runs which proved impossible to overcome for Texas, as the offense left the bases loaded multiple times in the losing effort.
Now, Texas turns their attention to the Citadel Bulldogs, a team that has won two in a row and boasts a powerful offense. The Longhorns will turn to Joshua Stewart on the mound, hoping he can solve their recent pitching woes and maintain the Bulldog offense.
Follow along below for live updates throughout the game as Texas takes on the Citadel.
Pregame
Texas has released their starting lineup and it is as follows:
CF Hodo
LF Kennedy
1B Melendez
C Ardoin
RF Stehly
DH O'Dowd
3B Messinger
SS Faltine
2B Daly
P Stewart
Top First
Tyler Dunn (Citadel) pitching
Hodo: Strikeout swinging
Kennedy: Fly out to center
Melendez: Single
Ardoin: Walk
Stehly: Strikeout swinging
Bottom First
Joshua Stewart (Texas) pitching
Costa: Fly out to left
Skole: Double
Simpson: Strikeout swinging
McCarthy: Single
Mitchell: Three-run home run
Lott: Strikeout looking
No. 2 Texas Looks to End Losing Streak Against the Citadel
The Longhorns are back in action for a Wednesday game against the Citadel.
Austin Native Reece Beauchamp Commits to Texas
Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class
Pair of Longhorns Make Roster for 2022 Jordan Brand Classic
The event will be held in Chicago this April after a two-year hiatus
Top Second
O'Dowd: Walk
Messinger: Single
Faltine: Walk
Daly: Fielder's choice
Hodo: Double play
Bottom Second
Travis Sthele (Texas) pitching
Reeves: Strikeout looking
Jones: Strikeout looking
Lane: Strikeout looking
Top Third
Kennedy: Walk
Melendez: Single
Ardoin: Hit by pitch
Simon Graf (Citadel) pitching
Stehly: Two-run single
O'Dowd: Sac bunt
Messinger: Two-run single
Faltine: Two-run home run
Daly: Strikeout looking
Hodo: Groundout to short
Bottom Third
Costa: Line out to left
Skole: Strikeout swinging
Simpson: Hit by pitch
McCarthy: Strikeout swinging
You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98
Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here
Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!