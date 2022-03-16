LIVE UPDATES: Texas Bats Come to Life, Longhorns Lead 6-3 After Three Innings

The Longhorns take on the Bulldogs in a midweek contest.

Tuesday was another rough outing for the Longhorns, as Texas lost their third straight game in an 8-4 defeat at the hands of College of Charleston. Duplantier allowed five early runs which proved impossible to overcome for Texas, as the offense left the bases loaded multiple times in the losing effort.

Now, Texas turns their attention to the Citadel Bulldogs, a team that has won two in a row and boasts a powerful offense. The Longhorns will turn to Joshua Stewart on the mound, hoping he can solve their recent pitching woes and maintain the Bulldog offense.

Follow along below for live updates throughout the game as Texas takes on the Citadel.

Pregame

Texas has released their starting lineup and it is as follows:

CF Hodo

LF Kennedy

1B Melendez

C Ardoin

RF Stehly

DH O'Dowd

3B Messinger

SS Faltine

2B Daly

P Stewart

Top First

Tyler Dunn (Citadel) pitching

Hodo: Strikeout swinging

Kennedy: Fly out to center

Melendez: Single

Ardoin: Walk

Stehly: Strikeout swinging

Bottom First

Joshua Stewart (Texas) pitching

Costa: Fly out to left

Skole: Double

Simpson: Strikeout swinging

McCarthy: Single

Mitchell: Three-run home run

Lott: Strikeout looking

Top Second

O'Dowd: Walk

Messinger: Single

Faltine: Walk

Daly: Fielder's choice

Hodo: Double play

Bottom Second

Travis Sthele (Texas) pitching

Reeves: Strikeout looking

Jones: Strikeout looking

Lane: Strikeout looking

Top Third

Kennedy: Walk

Melendez: Single

Ardoin: Hit by pitch

Simon Graf (Citadel) pitching

Stehly: Two-run single

O'Dowd: Sac bunt

Messinger: Two-run single

Faltine: Two-run home run

Daly: Strikeout looking

Hodo: Groundout to short

Bottom Third

Costa: Line out to left

Skole: Strikeout swinging

Simpson: Hit by pitch

McCarthy: Strikeout swinging

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.