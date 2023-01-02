Skip to main content

Longhorns Legend Roger Clemens Details Late Coach Cliff Gustafson's Recruiting

Roger Clemens spoke fondly of former coach Cliff Gustafson following his passing on Monday.

On Monday morning the Texas Longhorns lost a legendary coach, as did the college baseball world. 

It was announced that former Longhorns' coach Cliff Gustafson died on Monday morning from congestive heart failure at the age of 91, leaving behind one of college baseball's best legacies. 

Gustafson led the Longhorns to two national titles in 1975 and 1983, with both rosters loaded with talent. Among those on the 1983 roster was pitcher Roger Clemens, who spoke candidly of Gustafson's recruiting efforts following his death.

”My recruiting trip to Texas, I barely got to his office door," Clemens told reporters on Monday. "He stood up, shook my hand, looked at me and said 'Do you want to be a Longhorn or don’t you?' I was sold."

Clemens was a star in his two seasons as a Longhorn, earning All-American honors in both seasons. He recorded an impressive 25-7 record at Texas and was the winning pitcher when the Longhorns beat the Alabama Crimson Tide to claim the 1983 title.

Gustafson's recruiting of Clemens was instrumental in the Longhorns' national championship, with Clemens eventually becoming the first player to have their number retired by the Longhorns. 

