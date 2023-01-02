Longhorns Legend Roger Clemens Details Late Coach Cliff Gustafson's Recruiting

On Monday morning the Texas Longhorns lost a legendary coach, as did the college baseball world.

It was announced that former Longhorns' coach Cliff Gustafson died on Monday morning from congestive heart failure at the age of 91, leaving behind one of college baseball's best legacies.

Gustafson led the Longhorns to two national titles in 1975 and 1983, with both rosters loaded with talent. Among those on the 1983 roster was pitcher Roger Clemens, who spoke candidly of Gustafson's recruiting efforts following his death.

”My recruiting trip to Texas, I barely got to his office door," Clemens told reporters on Monday. "He stood up, shook my hand, looked at me and said 'Do you want to be a Longhorn or don’t you?' I was sold."

Clemens was a star in his two seasons as a Longhorn, earning All-American honors in both seasons. He recorded an impressive 25-7 record at Texas and was the winning pitcher when the Longhorns beat the Alabama Crimson Tide to claim the 1983 title.

Gustafson's recruiting of Clemens was instrumental in the Longhorns' national championship, with Clemens eventually becoming the first player to have their number retired by the Longhorns.

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want to see the Horns in action? Get your Texas Longhorns game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here to Subscribe to the Longhorns Country Newsletter

Want even more Texas Longhorns? Check out the SI.com team page here

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen.