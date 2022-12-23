Longhorns Ranked No. 25 in Collegiate Baseball's Preseason Rankings

There are few schools in the country where if they don't make it to the College World Series, then their season is considered a disappointment. The Texas Longhorns, though, are one of those teams.

Of course when you've made it to Omaha 38 times, the most in NCAA history, high expectations come with the territory. Now, though, David Pierce and his staff must retool in a hurry if they want to make it back for the 39th time.

They enter the season ranked No. 25 overall in Collegiate Baseball's preseason rankings, which were released on Tuesday.

Making it back to Omaha will be no easy task, as the Longhorns must replace a historic offense. The loss of Golden Spikes winner Ivan Melendez, as well as Murphy Stehly and Pete Hansen in the rotation, would be enough to force some teams into a rebuilding year.

However, the Longhorns don't rebuild, they retool.

Luckily for the Longhorns they are, after all, the Longhorns and have plenty of returning talent plus a stacked recruiting class and additions from the transfer portal that will make immediate impacts.

If Dylan Campbell can maintain the level of play he displayed in the NCAA Tournament then the Longhorns might have a dark horse Golden Spikes candidate yet again.

As for the rotation, Lucas Gordon looks like a staff ace while guys like USC transfer Charlie Hurley, Andre Duplantier and Zane Morehouse will fill out the rest of a pitching staff looking to get back on track after an inconsistent 2022 season.

When it comes to college baseball, the spotlight will always shine extra bright on the Longhorns. Despite that, though, there is reason to be cautious about this Longhorns team.

The talent is undeniably present as always, and if they put it all together it is a very dangerous team. Until they take the field and show they've done that though, it isn't unfair to question just how good they will ultimately be.

