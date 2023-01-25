Two Longhorns Named to Preseason All-Big 12 Team

We are quickly approaching the start of baseball season, and with less than a month to go the Big 12 has released its preseason All-Big 12 team as well as their preseason awards.

A year removed from having seven members on the preseason All-Big 12 team, the Texas Longhorns have only two ahead of the 2023 season.

Of course, it isn't too hard to see why they only have two selections with the amount of talent gone from last season. Gone are guys like Golden Spikes winner Ivan Melendez, Murphy Stehly and Pete Hansen.

However, the duo of pitchers Lucas Gordon and Tanner Witt return in 2023 and were tabbed preseason All-Big 12 members.

Witt and Gordon had two very different 2022 seasons, as Witt only made two starts before being sidelined with Tommy John surgery. In those two starts Witt recorded a 2-0 record with a 1.64 ERA and 14 strikeouts to just three walks.

However, there is no guarantee Witt sees the mound for the Longhorns this season while he recovers from Tommy John surgery.

In Witt's absence, Gordon was elevated to Sunday started and eventually moved into Texas' Saturday rotation slot. He finished the year with a 7-2 record, recording a team-best 3.05 ERA with 77 strikes to just 26 walks in 85.2 innings of work.

As the Longhorns look to get back to Omaha, they will need the pitching staff to have a bounce back year. With Gordon leading the charge, though, don't be surprised to see them lead the Big 12 in ERA once again.

