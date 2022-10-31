Skip to main content

Standout Performers From Longhorns 24-1 Fall Ball Win Over San Jacinto

The Longhorns finished up their second fall ball game in dominant fashion against San Jacinto.

Another October Sunday, another dominant fall ball win for the Texas Longhorns. On Oct. 23 the Longhorns cruised to an 18-5 win over the Houston Cougars to open fall ball play and looked to do so again on Sunday. 

Well, it is safe to say they did just that. In their second 14-inning exhibition game the Longhorns faced off against the San Jacinto Gators, one of the most accomplished JUCO programs in college baseball. 

The Longhorns cruised to a 24-1 win in the exhibition, their second of two fall ball games. For a team looking to retool and replace a lot of talent, the two dominant outings offer a lot to be positive about heading into the season next February. 

Once again, though, it must be said that these games should be taken with a grain of salt. They are essentially scrimmages that allow the coaching staff a chance to toy around with lineups and see who they think will slot best. 

Now, here are three players who impressed the most in Sunday's win over San Jacinto.

P Charlie Hurley

Once again Charlie Hurley was lights out for the Longhorns, starting the game on the mound. He followed up his three shutout innings against the Cougars with three more shutout innings against the Gators on Sunday, firmly placing his name in the mix for one of the three weekend starter spots. 

Hurley's addition from USC via the transfer portal was already set to fill an area of need for Texas, but his dominance in the two exhibitions has to please David Pierce and his staff. 

With Lucas Gordon likely to serve as the staff ace, Hurley locking down a Saturday or Sunday spot will be huge for a Longhorns team looking for pitching stability following an inconsistent performance in 2021.

INF Jalin Flores

There are few programs in college baseball that can recruit off their name alone as well as the Longhorns. With such a storied and rich program history, Texas often attracts some of the best recruits on a yearly basis. Allow me to introduce you to potentially the next great Longhorn recruit, infielder Jalin Flores. 

With the departures of shortstop Trey Faltine and third baseman Skyler Messinger to the MLB draft, Flores has the prime opportunity to lock down a starting spot on the left side of the infield. 

On Sunday Flores, who started at third, flashed the leather on a double play. He also shined at the plate as well, smashing a two-run double, further illustrating that he should be a starter out of the gate for Texas. 

P Zane Morehouse

When Tanner Witt was lost last season to Tommy John surgery, it threw the Longhorns' pitching staff completely off-kilter. Gordon, who was a bullpen arm prior to the injury, was moved up to the Sunday slot in the rotation before eventually becoming Texas' No. 2 pitcher following Tristan Stevens' struggles. 

Now, though, the Longhorns seem to have two of the rotation pieces locked down with Gordon and Hurley. Zane Morehouse, who finished last season with a 3-1 record and less than stellar 6.00 ERA, flashed at times the potential to be the third starter. 

Against San Jacinto he showed those same flashes, striking out four of the first six batters he faced in the midst of three scoreless innings of his own. Morehouse's progression could be huge for Texas, as he could give the Longhorns three shutdown pitchers to headline their weekend rotation.

What's next for Texas?

The Longhorns will host their annual Fall World Series, an intrasquad scrimmage that will take place on Nov. 3-Nov. 5. All three games are scheduled for 6 p.m. central and will be available to watch on The Longhorn Network, as well as free to attend.

