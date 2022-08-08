Skip to main content

Longhorns Set to Play in 2023 College Baseball Showdown

Texas will return to Arlington for the early season showdown with future SEC foes.

When the Texas Longhorns take the field to start their 2023 season, they will do so with an almost entirely new lineup as well as a new coaching staff.

Gone is the duo of first baseman Ivan Melendez and right fielder Murphy Stehly, who anchored the 3-4 spots in the Texas lineup in what was a historic offensive season. The Longhorns also lost ace Pete Hansen, as all three heard their name called in the MLB Draft

On the coaching side of things, the Longhorns let pitching coach Sean Allen go after a wildly inconsistent 2021 season from the Texas staff, replacing him with Woody Williams. Voluntary assistant Troy Tulowitzki also stepped away from the program as Texas then welcomed former Baylor Bears coach Steve Rodriguez aboard as the hitting coach. 

As they break in an almost brand new lineup and a new coaching staff, the Longhorns early season slate of games is not going to be easy. They were announced in the 2023 College Baseball Showdown at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, as a member of a stacked competition. 

The Longhorns will be joined in Arlington by three future SEC opponents and two fellow Big 12 members: the Arkansas Razorbacks, the Vanderbilt Commodores, the Missouri Tigers, the TCU Horned Frogs and the Oklahoma State Cowboys. 

Texas will face off against the three SEC teams, offering them a chance to see where they stand early in the season. However, it might not be a true barometer of success, as the last time the Longhorns appeared in Arlington for the College Baseball Showdown they would go 0-3, but eventually made the College World Series. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Sark
Play
News

Texas Receives 1st Place Vote in Preseason Coaches Poll

The Longhorns are ranked in the preseason coaches poll for the fifth year in a row

By Matt Galatzan28 minutes ago
28 minutes ago
timmy allen 11
Play
Men's Basketball

Timmy Allen Details What Longhorns Transfer Sir'Jabari Rice Means to Him

Allen discussed "false perceptions," leadership, and his connection with Rice in a talk with LonghornsCountry.com.

By Zach Dimmitt1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Jordan Matthews
Play
News

Longhorns DB Target Jordan Matthews Opens Up on Texas Interest Ahead of Commitment

One week ahead of his decision, Louisiana DB Jordan Matthews interest in the Longhorns remains high

By Matt Galatzan2 hours ago
2 hours ago

Whether or not the Longhorns return to the College World Series for the 39th time in 2023 is yet to be seen. They are aiming to replace a lot of talent and break in a new coaching staff as well. While basing their season on a small three-game sample size so early on, how they do in Arlington could offer a glimpse of what to expect as the season develops.

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen.

Sark
News

Texas Receives 1st Place Vote in Preseason Coaches Poll

The Longhorns are ranked in the preseason coaches poll for the fifth year in a row

By Matt Galatzan28 minutes ago
timmy allen 11
Men's Basketball

Timmy Allen Details What Longhorns Transfer Sir'Jabari Rice Means to Him

Allen discussed "false perceptions," leadership, and his connection with Rice in a talk with LonghornsCountry.com.

By Zach Dimmitt1 hour ago
Jordan Matthews
News

Longhorns DB Target Jordan Matthews Opens Up on Texas Interest Ahead of Commitment

One week ahead of his decision, Louisiana DB Jordan Matthews interest in the Longhorns remains high

By Matt Galatzan2 hours ago
Arch Manning
Football

David Cutcliffe Reveals 1 Key Reason Why Arch Manning Chose Longhorns

The Manning family's longtime quarterback mentor provided some interesting insight as to why Arch chose Texas.

By Zach Dimmitt4 hours ago
10392800
Recruiting

An Elite Edge Rusher Locks in Texas Official Visit

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

By Longhorns Country Staff22 hours ago
Kelvin Banks
Football

Texas RB Bijan Robinson Excited About Offensive Line Development

There is optimism the Texas offensive line will improve with talented freshmen.

By Michael Gresser23 hours ago
10362882
Recruiting

Priority Edge Rusher Braylan Shelby Announces College Decision

The Longhorns lost out on another top in-state edge rusher.

By Michael GresserAug 6, 2022 1:24 PM EDT
USATSI_16967361
Football

Texas Breaks All-Time Season Ticket Sales Record

The Longhorns are set to host seven home games this upcoming season.

By Connor ZimmerleeAug 6, 2022 8:17 AM EDT