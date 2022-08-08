Longhorns Set to Play in 2023 College Baseball Showdown

When the Texas Longhorns take the field to start their 2023 season, they will do so with an almost entirely new lineup as well as a new coaching staff.

Gone is the duo of first baseman Ivan Melendez and right fielder Murphy Stehly, who anchored the 3-4 spots in the Texas lineup in what was a historic offensive season. The Longhorns also lost ace Pete Hansen, as all three heard their name called in the MLB Draft.

On the coaching side of things, the Longhorns let pitching coach Sean Allen go after a wildly inconsistent 2021 season from the Texas staff, replacing him with Woody Williams. Voluntary assistant Troy Tulowitzki also stepped away from the program as Texas then welcomed former Baylor Bears coach Steve Rodriguez aboard as the hitting coach.

As they break in an almost brand new lineup and a new coaching staff, the Longhorns early season slate of games is not going to be easy. They were announced in the 2023 College Baseball Showdown at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, as a member of a stacked competition.

The Longhorns will be joined in Arlington by three future SEC opponents and two fellow Big 12 members: the Arkansas Razorbacks, the Vanderbilt Commodores, the Missouri Tigers, the TCU Horned Frogs and the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

Texas will face off against the three SEC teams, offering them a chance to see where they stand early in the season. However, it might not be a true barometer of success, as the last time the Longhorns appeared in Arlington for the College Baseball Showdown they would go 0-3, but eventually made the College World Series.

Whether or not the Longhorns return to the College World Series for the 39th time in 2023 is yet to be seen. They are aiming to replace a lot of talent and break in a new coaching staff as well. While basing their season on a small three-game sample size so early on, how they do in Arlington could offer a glimpse of what to expect as the season develops.

