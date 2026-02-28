Longhorns Star Pitcher Delivers Once Again in Texas’ Biggest Early Test

The Texas Longhorns opened their 2026 season with eight straight wins and a pitching staff entirely worthy of national praise. But the sample size was small and the level of competition left several questions unanswered.

Like, how would Texas’ arms respond against a quality opponent? Was the staff truly as dominant as early results suggested?

But senior starter Ruger Riojas provided some convincing answers Friday night.

Riojas was electric in Texas’ 8-1 victory over No. 9 Coastal Carolina, striking out a career-high 11 batters and allowing just one hit as the Longhorns controlled the Chanticleers early at Daikin Park.

A Career Night For Riojas

For five innings, Coastal Carolina hitters never looked comfortable against the “freak” Riojas.

The right-hander made an absolute spectacle of himself in what many considered to be the Longhorns’ first true test of the season, delivering the most dominant outing of his Texas career. Riojas entered the night already off to a strong start, totaling 19 strikeouts while allowing six hits and two runs across his first two appearances.

But he just keeps getting better.

Riojas surpassed the previous career-high mark he set just a week earlier against Michigan State, when he recorded 10 strikeouts in six innings. He set the tone immediately, retiring the side in order in the first before leaning on an elevated fastball and a sharp changeup that kept Coastal Carolina hitters guessing all night. His changeup generated multiple swings and misses as he struck out 11 of the first 17 batters he faced.

Coastal Carolina managed only sporadic contact, and Riojas recorded strikeouts in every inning he pitched, including a strikeout of the side in the fifth to set a new career mark.

“It's not real,” outfielder Aiden Robbins said of Riojas. “He's pounding the zone every time…He's a dog. He knows that. We all know that.”

The outing marked another efficient performance for Riojas, who previously worked five and six innings against UC Davis and Michigan State, respectively. Continued length from the senior could prove critical as Southeastern Conference play approaches, helping preserve Texas’ bullpen over the course of a long season.

And the depth was on display again tonight.

Senior Max Grubbs struck out two in a clean sixth inning before Coastal Carolina pushed across its only run in the seventh on an RBI single. Relievers Ethan Walker, Brett Crossland, and Hudson Hamilton combined to limit any further damage and keep the Chanticleers largely overmatched at the plate.

If Riojas and the rest of the pitching staff continue to churn out performances like tonight against top-ranked opponents, Omaha won’t seem too far out of the picture.

“I played in Omaha,” infielder Temo Becerra said, referring to his 2022 and 2023 trips while he was at Stanford. “I want to get back there so bad. I want to win that thing…But I think this team is it, and we've got the pitching staff and the hitters to do it.”