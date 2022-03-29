Skip to main content

Longhorns Take On Longtime Rival Texas A&M in Midweek Contest

Texas welcomes the Aggies to the Disch on Tuesday.

Texas started conference play over the weekend, dropping two out of three games. The Longhorns dropped the first two games of the series in extra innings before run-ruling the Red Raiders on Sunday to salvage the series and avoid an 0-3 start to conference play. Now, Texas continues their unofficial rivalry week as the Aggies travel to Austin for a highly anticipated matchup. 

Trey Faltine 3

Trey Faltine

Mitchell Daly 2

Mitchell Daly

Skyler Messinger 4

Skyler Messinger

Look no further than here for everything you need to know about the game, from how to watch to a breakdown of Texas A&M. 

How to watch

Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. Central on Longhorn Network

A look at Texas A&M's season so far

It has been an up and down season so far for the Aggies, as they started 4-0 but since then have not won more than two games in a row. The Aggies come into their midweek game against Texas fresh off a series loss to Auburn, looking to bounce back and pick up a huge win over a hated rival. 

Texas A&M by the numbers

Record: 14-9

Runs scored: 147

Runs allowed: 121

Team ERA: 4.48

Team Avg.: .279

Texas A&M wins if...

They get to the Texas bullpen early. Justin Eckhardt is the probable starter for the Longhorns, having thrown 27 pitches in Texas' Saturday game against Texas Tech. There's no telling how long Eckhardt will last and if the Aggies can get to a Texas bullpen that threw a lot of innings over the weekend against Texas Tech, they could pull off the upset. 

Texas wins if...

The offense continues to produce the way it has been. Texas has a potent offense, led by two-time Big 12 Player of the Week Ivan Melendez, that can easily put up 10+ runs in a game at the drop of the hate. The Longhorn lineup features bats up and down the order that can mash, which has been seen throughout the season. Now, if they can produce again and give probable starter Justin Eckhardt some breathing room, they can walk away from Tuesday with a win. 

Melendez 1

Ivan Melendez

Murphy Stehly 2

Murphy Stehly

Silas Ardoin

Silas Ardoin

