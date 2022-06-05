The Texas Longhorns took one step closer to Omaha on Saturday following their 5-2 victory over Louisiana Tech. Riding strong performances on the mound from Lucas Gordon and Tristan Stevens, plus some late clutch hitting, the Longhorns were able to outlast the Bulldogs and move on to the regional final on Sunday.

If you love a good pitcher's duel then this was the game for you, as both starters effectively shut down the opposing lineup. Texas started Lucas Gordon on the mound and he delivered yet another quality start. Gordon was given an early 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second off a Dylan Campbell solo home run. He gave up his lone run in the fourth inning, as he threw 5 1/3 innings of one-run baseball before being replaced by Tristan Stevens out of the bullpen.

That home run was the only run the Longhorns scored until the seventh inning, which they entered tied 1-1. However, the bats finally came to life in the seventh as Texas took the lead right back on a pair of RBI singles from Ivan Melendez and Murphy Stehly, capped off by an RBI double from Skyler Messinger to make it 4-1 Longhorns.

The two teams traded a pair of runs in the eighth inning, as Louisiana Tech got an RBI groundout from Philip Matulia and Texas got a pinch-hit sac-fly from Mitchell Daly to make it 5-2 Texas going into the ninth. Stevens slammed the door shut on the Bulldogs in the ninth, recording a quick three up and three down, including a game-ending strikeout of Adarius Myers to clinch the Texas victory and secure their spot in the regional final.

The Longhorns now find themselves in the regional final and one game away from reaching a super regional. They will take on the winner of a Sunday afternoon elimination game between Air Force and Louisiana Tech, having two chances to advance should they need more than one.

