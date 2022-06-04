Skip to main content

Texas vs. Illinois in 2022 Jimmy V Classic at MSG

The Longhorns will travel to Madison Square Garden for the event on Dec. 6

The Texas Longhorns already have some big-time non-conference meetings in store for the 2022-23 college basketball season.

But after Friday’s release of the slate of games and matchups for the 2022 Jimmy V Classic at Madison Square Garden, the Longhorns have another tough battle with a college basketball heavyweight in store.

Texas will face Illinois on Dec. 6 at MSG, per reports Friday. The Longhorns are 3-2 all-time vs. the Fighting Illini, with the most recent meeting resulting in a 90-84 overtime win for unranked Texas over No. 13 Illinois in Austin on Nov. 18, 2010.

Jordan Hamilton led the Longhorns with 25 points and seven rebounds while Tristan Thompson stuffed the stat sheet with 20 points, seven rebounds, four assists, three steals, and five blocks.

Ten years prior in Nov. 2000, Texas upset fifth-ranked Illinois 72-64 at the Erwin Center,

A meeting with Gonzaga in Austin awaits the Horns on Nov. 14, serving as a chance at redemption for Texas after last season’s disappointing 86-74 loss to the No. 1 Bulldogs in the second game of the Chris Beard era.

A few weeks later, Texas will host Creighton in the Big 12-Big East Battle on Dec. 1. The Bluejays, a team that perennially contends for the top of an elite Big East conference, added premier South Dakota State transfer talent Baylor Scheierman this offseason and will be tough challenge for the Horns early in non-conference play.

