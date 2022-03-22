Murphy Stehly Named Big 12 Player of the Week

Stehly is the second Longhorn to receive the award this season.

For the second consecutive week, the Big 12 Player of the Week is a Longhorn. Last week the award belong to Ivan Melendez following his scorching hot week at the plate while Texas was in a slight rough patch. Now, fresh off a week in which he was nearly impossible to get out at the plate, Murphy Stehly is your Big 12 Player of the Week.

Ivan Melendez Ivan Melendez Ivan Melendez

Texas went 4-1 over the last week with Stehly being a major contributor in all five games, as he recorded a hit in every single one. For the week he would hit for an eye-popping average of .545 while launching four home runs and driving in 14 runs to propel a potent Texas offense.

Stehly did most of his damage, however, in the Longhorns weekend series against Incarnate Word. Game one saw Stehly drive in a career-high six runs on a 4-5 day at the plate, including a three-run home run to start the scoring for the Longhorns.

However, Game three may have been an even more impressive performance for Stehly. He was an impressive 3-4 at the plate but all three hits were home runs, which raised his season home run total to five. The three-home run performance was only the sixth such performance in Longhorn history, as Stehly etched his name in the record books.

Murphy Stehly Murphy Stehly Murphy Stehly

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.