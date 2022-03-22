Murphy Stehly Named Big 12 Player of the Week
For the second consecutive week, the Big 12 Player of the Week is a Longhorn. Last week the award belong to Ivan Melendez following his scorching hot week at the plate while Texas was in a slight rough patch. Now, fresh off a week in which he was nearly impossible to get out at the plate, Murphy Stehly is your Big 12 Player of the Week.
Texas went 4-1 over the last week with Stehly being a major contributor in all five games, as he recorded a hit in every single one. For the week he would hit for an eye-popping average of .545 while launching four home runs and driving in 14 runs to propel a potent Texas offense.
Stehly did most of his damage, however, in the Longhorns weekend series against Incarnate Word. Game one saw Stehly drive in a career-high six runs on a 4-5 day at the plate, including a three-run home run to start the scoring for the Longhorns.
However, Game three may have been an even more impressive performance for Stehly. He was an impressive 3-4 at the plate but all three hits were home runs, which raised his season home run total to five. The three-home run performance was only the sixth such performance in Longhorn history, as Stehly etched his name in the record books.
