No. 1 Texas Splits Midweek Series With Texas State

If you are a fan of high-scoring, playoff atmosphere baseball, then this was your series. What was originally just a typical midweek series for the Longhorns became two games with an atmosphere only matched by the College World Series itself, as Texas would split the two-game series with Texas State.

Game 1: Texas 9 Texas State 8

This was a game to forget for both starting pitchers, as they each allowed seven earned runs in the high-scoring contest. Texas struck first in this one, as Trey Faltine launched a two-run home run in the top of the second inning, his third of the year. Ivan Melendez would add to the Texas lead in the third on an RBI single before the wheels fell off for Andre Duplantier on the mound. The Bobcats hung six runs on the board in the bottom of the fourth, including a grand slam off the bat of Daylan Pena to put Texas State up 6-3.

Not to be outdone, the Longhorns responded with a six-run inning of their own, capped by a massive three-run home from Ivan Melendez, his fourth of the season. The Texas bullpen would only allow two more the rest of the way, managing to contain the Bobcat offense. Aaron Nixon picked up his third save of the season but not without drama, walking the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth before striking out Ben McClain to end the game.

Game 2: Texas 4 Texas State 6

This game started almost the exact same way for the Longhorns, as they took an early lead off a two-run home run by Eric Kennedy, his first of the season. Melendez then followed in the second inning with an RBI single, his 20th RBI of the season to extend the Texas lead to 3-0. Much like the Tuesday game, the Bobcats responded immediately, as they put a five-spot on the board in the top of the fourth, highlighted by a three-run home run for John Wuthrich.

From there it was a battle of the bullpens, as the Longhorns and Bobcats both pushed across one more run each. Texas threatened in the bottom of the ninth, with Melendez coming to the plate as the winning run, but he was set down looking on a called third strike to end the game, giving Texas their second loss of the season.

What's next for Texas:

Following the loss on Wednesday, the Longhorns will travel and take on the South Carolina Gamecocks over the weekend in a three-game series.

