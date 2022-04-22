No. 10 Texas Looks to Bounce Back in Conference Series Against Baylor

The Longhorns welcome the Bears to Austin for a three game weekend series.

The last two series for Texas have been ones they would like to forget, dropping two out of three to Kansas State and splitting a midweek series with Air Force, of which the loss was a 14-2 rout.

Now, Texas welcomes a surging Baylor team to Austin as they will look to get back on track. If Texas can manage to win the series, or even pull off a sweep, they'll keep themselves in the thick of the Big 12 title race as well as increase their chances of hosting a regional come June.

Look no further than here for everything you need to know about the series, from how to watch to a breakdown of Baylor.



How to watch:

Game 1: Friday at 6:30 p.m. Central (LHN)

Game 2: Saturday at 1 p.m. Central (LHN)

Game 3: Sunday at 1 p.m. Central (LHN)

A look at Baylor's season so far

Baylor enters the weekend series on a four-game winning streak, but it has been an inconsistent season otherwise for the Bears. Their four-game win streak comes fresh off the heels of a six-game losing streak. Depending on which Baylor squad shows up in Austin this weekend, they could make this one interesting.

Baylor by the numbers

Record: 20-17 (4-8)

Runs scored: 239

Runs allowed: 200

Team ERA: 4.74

Team Avg.: .271

Baylor wins the series if...

This will sound like beating a dead horse, but if Baylor can knock out the Texas starters early, they can win this series. All season long, when Texas' weekend rotation has dominated opposing lineups, Texas has fared well in their weekend series. If Baylor allows Pete Hansen and the rest of the weekend staff to carve up their bats, this could be a long weekend for Baylor.

Texas wins the series if...

They can get their bats going and provide their starters with run support. In their series loss to Kansas State Texas was outscored 16-10, including an 8-1 blowout in the Saturday game. The Longhorns cannot afford a repeat showing against a solid Baylor rotation if they want to win this series. Look for Melendez and Stehly to lead the charge for a Texas lineup looking to get back on track in conference play with a series win.

