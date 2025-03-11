Longhorns Country

No. 11 Texas Longhorns Facing UT Arlington: Live Updates

The Longhorns finish off their homestand with a midweek clash against the Mavericks.

Connor Zimmerlee

Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As the No. 11 Texas Longhorns (13-1) prepare for their first conference series as members of the SEC, they have one last midweek game to take care of. On deck is a showdown with the UT Arlington Mavericks (4-8).

These two teams head into Tuesday's clash with drastically different levels of momentum behind them. For the Mavericks the 2025 season has gotten off to a bit of a rough start, as they sit at 4-8 and have lost their last two contests.

As for the Longhorns, however, they have been firing on all cylinders to the tune of an impressive 13-game winning streak. They've shown they can win games on the backs of both their offense and pitching staff, and look to extend that streak to 14 straight heading into SEC play.

Follow along below as we provide live updates throughout the game, as the Longhorns take on the Mavericks from UFCU Disch-Falk Field at 6:30 p.m. CT to conclude a five-game homestand.

Will Gasparin
Texas Longhorns outfielder Will Gasparino (8) catches a ball during the game against Dartmouth at UFCU Disch-Falk Field on Friday, Feb. 21, 2025. / Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Live updates will be available after first pitch

The Longhorns' starting lineup will be listed below -

2B - Ethan Mendoza

RF - Max Belyeu

SS - Jalin Flores

DH - Adrian Rodriguez

1B - Kimble Schuessler

LF - Tommy Farmer IV

3B - Casey Borba

CF - Will Gasparino

C - Oliver Service

P - Drew Rerick

Top First:

Drew Rerick (Texas) pitching

Dodson: Fly out to left

Mims: Pop out to short

Melendez: Fly out to right

Connor Zimmerlee is a writer and reporter for the FanNation network. Zimmerlee received his Bachelor's of Journalism from the University of Texas at Austin and graduated from Northwestern's Medill School of Journalism with a Master's of Science in Journalism with a Specialization in Sports Media. 

