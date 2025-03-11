No. 11 Texas Longhorns Facing UT Arlington: Live Updates
As the No. 11 Texas Longhorns (13-1) prepare for their first conference series as members of the SEC, they have one last midweek game to take care of. On deck is a showdown with the UT Arlington Mavericks (4-8).
These two teams head into Tuesday's clash with drastically different levels of momentum behind them. For the Mavericks the 2025 season has gotten off to a bit of a rough start, as they sit at 4-8 and have lost their last two contests.
As for the Longhorns, however, they have been firing on all cylinders to the tune of an impressive 13-game winning streak. They've shown they can win games on the backs of both their offense and pitching staff, and look to extend that streak to 14 straight heading into SEC play.
Follow along below as we provide live updates throughout the game, as the Longhorns take on the Mavericks from UFCU Disch-Falk Field at 6:30 p.m. CT to conclude a five-game homestand.
Live updates will be available after first pitch
The Longhorns' starting lineup will be listed below -
2B - Ethan Mendoza
RF - Max Belyeu
SS - Jalin Flores
DH - Adrian Rodriguez
1B - Kimble Schuessler
LF - Tommy Farmer IV
3B - Casey Borba
CF - Will Gasparino
C - Oliver Service
P - Drew Rerick
Top First:
Drew Rerick (Texas) pitching
Dodson: Fly out to left
Mims: Pop out to short
Melendez: Fly out to right
