No. 3 Texas Baseball Survives Old Big 12 Rival For 10th-Straight Win

Texas baseball held on to defeat the Baylor Bears 5-2 on Saturday night at the Bruce Bolt College Classic at Daikin Park.

Despite Texas recording just seven hits in the ballgame, the pitching staff held strong to give the Longhorns their 10th-straight win of the season.

Next up, Texas baseball will face the Ohio State Buckeyes on Sunday, March 1, at 2 p.m., at Daikin Park.

Texas vs Baylor Game Recap

Jun 24, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; A set of baseballs rest on the infield prior to the game between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images | Erik Williams-Imagn Images

What makes the Longhorns so dangerous this season is their depth across the roster. Each and every game, a new face is stepping up in a big way.

Tonight, that guy was freshman outfielder Anthony Pack Jr., who has forced his way into the lineup because of his bat.

He came into the game hitting .400 on the season, and he added hits to his total tonight to help lead Texas to victory.

Pack Jr. found himself up with the bases loaded with two outs in the first inning. He also had the odds stacked against him, facing Baylor's senior left-handed pitcher Ethan Calder, who had allowed no earned runs on the season.

The challenge didn't faze Pack Jr. as he laced a single to right field, scoring sophomore infielder Adrian Rodriguez and junior infielder Ethan Mendoza.

Baylor's freshman outfielder Brady Janusek also committed an error on the hit, allowing Pack Jr. to get to third base, and redshirt senior infielder Temo Becerra also scored an unearned run, giving Texas an early 3-0 lead.

In the third inning, Pack Jr. added to his stellar night by recording another RBI on a single up the middle, which scored Rodriguez.

In the following at-bat, junior first baseman Casey Borba laid down a perfect sac-bunt that scored Becerra, and that was the final run scored by the Longhorns in the game.

The Bears responded quickly in the fourth inning by scraping together two runs thanks to three walks and a hit.

Baylor once again threatened in the seventh inning, having two runners on with no outs, down 5-2.

However, junior Wake Forest transfer Haiden Leffew came into the pitch for the Longhorns, and he completely shut down the Bears' momentum.

He struck out three-straight hitters to fire up the Longhorn fans, and Texas cruised to its 10th victory of the season.

Senior pitcher Max Grubbs earned the win and sophomore pitcher Thomas Burns recorded the save.

Tonight's win was head coach Jim Schlossnagle's 1,000th Division I victory, and the Longhorns look to close out the tournament with a win over the Ohio State Buckeyes on Sunday at 2 p.m.